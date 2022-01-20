ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges filed in Fenton shooting that killed man and his dog

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Charges have been filed against an Imperial man accused of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man and that person’s dog .

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened on Sunday, Jan. 16 around 3:25 p.m., in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court.

Officers found 25-year-old Austin Vines and a dog suffering from gunshot wounds. Vines was taken to a hospital but died as a result of his injuries the following morning. The dog later died as well.

Prosecutors allege Tony Hager and others went to the residence on Greenhurst Court to confront the occupants about an ongoing disagreement. At some point, Hager took out a gun and shot Vines and the dog.

Hager, 22, was arrested in Ozark County, where he’s being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Hager with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

