A shortage of substitute school bus drivers is impacting some routes in the Hempfield Area School District. First Student bus company “has an occasional morning in which a substitute bus driver cannot be secured,” according to Superintendent Tammy Wolicki. While efforts are made to cover impacted routes through other means if a driver calls off, there are days when one or two buses are left uncovered, she said.

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO