ROAD AMERICA BRIEF

The Transcontinental Railroad, also known as “the Overland Route,” changed the way America thought about itself. Once that golden spike was hammered into place in 1869, there was an easy way to get from sea to shining sea — carried by a magical machine through the purple mountain majesties and across the fruited plain. In fact, the words to “America the Beautiful” were written after Katherine Lee Bates took a train from Massachusetts to Colorado in the 1800s and was awed by the grandeur of the landscape she saw on either side of those gleaming steel rails.

