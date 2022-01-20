ROAD AMERICA BRIEF

GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Durham, N.C., was awarded a $945,107,496 modification (P00001) to contract W58P05-22-C-0002 to procure an additional 340,048 doses of Sotrovimab therapeutic treatment, with an option to procure an additional 715,680 doses by June 30, 2022. Work will be performed in Durham, N.C., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 Defense Production Act Purchases funds in the amount of $945,107,496 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.
Comments / 0