Norman, OK

Former Sooner center, staffer Ty Darlington joins Billy Napier's staff at Florida

By Joey Helmer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. — The end of a decade-long era has arrived for Ty Darlington. The former Sooner center from 2012-15 and staff member for the past five seasons is headed to Florida, Gators head coach Billy Napier announced Wednesday. He joins Florida in a quality control capacity with...

