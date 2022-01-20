Former Sooner center, staffer Ty Darlington joins Billy Napier's staff at Florida

This week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods welcome in several experts on the show to provide actual information for our POC listeners. We are beginning our off-season reports for all of the football programs in the Pac-12, going over the various coaching changes and of course the significant roster turnover with recruiting, graduations, NFL defections and most importantly the NCAA Transfer Portal. This week we are getting updates on the Desert and Mountain schools starting with Jason Scheer talking about Arizona's off-season, Chris Karpman breaking down everything going on with Arizona State, Dan Sorensen giving us the lowdown on all things Utah and our man Adam Munsterteiger getting us up to speed on what Colorado has been doing.

