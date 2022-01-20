Sounders re-sign G Stefan Cleveland through 2023, plus option

The Seattle Sounders re-signed goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland to a two-year deal with an option for 2024, the team announced Wednesday.

Cleveland made 15 starts last season due to a knee injury to No. 1 goalie Stefan Frei and went 6-4-5 with a 1.13 goals-against average and three shutouts.

“We are pleased to bring Stefan back to the club after his performance last season,” Seattle general manager Garth Lagerwey said in a news release. “He proved that he can play at a top level when called upon, and we are excited to have another talented member of our roster return this season.”

The 27-year-old Cleveland had seen action in just five MLS matches — all in 2018 for the Chicago Fire — prior to last season.

His contributions helped Seattle finish second in the Western Conference with 60 points, one behind the Colorado Rapids.

“Stefan (Cleveland) stepped up and provided us with a great presence in goal last season,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said in the news release. “Having him back … gives us great security at an important position on the field.”

