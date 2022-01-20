ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Married At First Sight star Elizabeth Sobinoff speaks about 'judging people for their appearance' after her dramatic post-show slimdown

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Married At First Sight star Elizabeth Sobinoff has been spruiking beauty products on Instagram for the last two years.

But the 30-year-old influencer changed gears on Thursday by writing an essay all about how the concept of beauty can be superficial.

Elizabeth urged her followers to stop judging themselves and each other based on physical appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvAhY_0dqNJ0ef00
Outspoken: Married At First Sight star-turned-influencer Elizabeth Sobinoff changed gears on Thursday by writing an essay all about how the concept of beauty can be superficial

'Here's a thought... Can we stop being judged on our appearance or judging others and just live our lives?' she wrote on Instagram Stories.

She then encouraged others to do what makes them happy, adding that beauty comes in many forms.

'Beauty comes in many shapes and forms. That's the beauty of ourselves. We are all different and unique,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrtHB_0dqNJ0ef00
Message: 'Here's a thought... Can we stop being judged on our appearance or judging others and just live our lives?' she wrote on Instagram Stories
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xN5dG_0dqNJ0ef00

Lizzie, who has documented her own physical transformation since her rise to fame in 2019, appears to be turning over a new leaf.

She recently revealed why she refuses to share weight loss tips with her fans.

'I get so many DMs asking me about weight and can I share what I eat in a day. Guys, I'm the wrong person to be following if that's what you want because everyone is different, everyone is beautiful,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kM14E_0dqNJ0ef00
No tips: Lizzie, who has documented her own physical transformation since 2019, appears to be turning over a new leaf. She recently revealed why she refuses to share weight loss tips

'I did a TV show so long ago [MAFS] and I was scrutinised for my weight. I normally maintain my weight, eat super clean and I work out every day.'

Elizabeth continued: 'I'm not the person to be following if you want weight tips. I live life for me.

'If at any point in your life you need calories or whatever, just do what your body tells you to do. I'm not promoting weight loss tips or anything like that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C80Cg_0dqNJ0ef00
Weight-loss transformation: After filming the sixth season of Married At First Sight in 2019 (right), Elizabeth revealed she had lost 10kg (left, recently)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHkhu_0dqNJ0ef00

After filming the sixth season of Married At First Sight in 2019, Elizabeth revealed she had lost 10kg.

Her transformation came after she was controversially fat shamed by her 'husband' Sam Ball on their wedding day.

'I've never really dated girls as big as Elizabeth in the past,' he told producers, adding that he would have to get her 'running in the mornings' to lose weight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7k80_0dqNJ0ef00
Painful: Her transformation came after she was controversially fat shamed by her 'husband' Sam Ball (right) on their wedding day

