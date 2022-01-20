ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Five Key Moments From Joe Biden’s Longer-Than-Expected Press Conference

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXrmt_0dqNIzwA00

The biggest surprise from Joe Biden’s presidential press conference was its length: At nearly two hours, it was as if he was trying to compete with Donald Trump for making his meetings with the media more like a marathon.

It also affirmed what White House correspondents have long argued : that the fleeting moments of availability Biden tends of give are no match for the traditional press conference. In a less frantic setting, reporters were able to ask multiple questions and then follow up, not just on what they asked but on the answers that Biden gave to others.

The press conference also gave more of a sense of Biden unscripted, perhaps more of what he really thinks, even if his declaration that “I don’t believe the polls” is a bit of a familiar talking point for politicians when their numbers are sagging. What we saw was a better and more authentic sense of Biden — emphatic on some points, prickly on others, and perhaps a bit too candid on some topics.

You also got a sense of why the White House doesn’t schedule more of these press conferences: Biden had a more simplified, scripted message about his accomplishments, but also was less coherent at other moments.

Biden stopped himself at one point. In talking about the provocations of Vladimir Putin , there was one moment when Biden caught himself as he explained what had to happen for the situation to recede. “There’s room to work if he wants to do that, but I think as usual he is going to … I am not going to go any further.”

Here’s five moments that stood out:

Putin’s provocations: The situation in Russia and Ukraine was one of the dominant topics throughout the press conference, as Biden warned Putin that his country has “never seen the sanctions like the ones I have promised” if Russia invades.

Although he was candid when he said that Russia would enter the country, he talked of NATO disagreement if there was a “minor incursion.”

“It depends on what he does, to what extent we get total unity on the NATO front.”

That set off alarm bells in Ukraine, per CNN, that there would be a difference between an incursion and an invasion.

Later, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki sought to clarify what Biden said, releasing a statement. “President Biden has been clear with the Russian President: If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that’s a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies,” it read. “President Biden also knows from long experience that the Russians have an extensive playbook of aggression short of military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics. And he affirmed today that those acts of Russian aggression will be met with a decisive, reciprocal, and united response.”

Black voter disappointment: NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked Biden about her conversations with his supporters in South Carolina, who told her of their disappointment that Biden did not push for voting rights legislation earlier in his term.

The question was one of the more difficult ones posed to Biden, as it is an especially personal issue for him. His 2020 campaign turned around after the endorsement of South Carolina congressman Jim Clyburn and Black voter turnout in that state.

“The fact is that there is a timing that is not of one’s own choices,” Biden said. “They are dictated by events that are happening in the country and around the world. He added, though, that “part of the problem is I have not been out in the community nearly enough.”

Biden suggested that to counter new state-level voting restrictions without the passage of federal reforms, the onus would be on Democrats to organize a large turnout come November.

“No matter how hard they make it for minorities to vote, I think you are going to see them willing to stand in line and defy the attempt to keep them from being able to vote,” Biden said. “I think you are going to see the people they try to keep from being able to show up, showing up and making the sacrifice that needs to be made in order to change the law back to what it should be,”

Republican intransigence: Biden said that he has been surprised by the level of Republican opposition, and he tried to make the case that it is different than that experienced by Barack Obama when Biden served as vice president.

His point: Republicans no longer say what they are for, only what they are against. Otherwise, they are beholden to his predecessor, Donald Trump. “Name me one thing they’re for,” he said.

But he bristled at the idea that his speech on voting rights last week contributed to the polarization, with Republicans contending that he compared them to Bull Connor, the Birmingham segregationist.

When Real Clear Politics’ Philip Wegmann asked Biden, “I know that you dispute the characterization that you called folks that opposed those voting bills as being Bull Connor or George Wallace, but you said that they would be in the same camp…”

“No I didn’t say that. Look at what I said. Go back and read what I said. And tell me if you think I called anyone who voted on the side of the position taken by Bull Connor that they were Bull Connor. That is an interesting reading of English. I am assuming you got into journalism because you like to write.”

Wegmann also asked Biden whether he thought the 2022 elections would be “illegitimate” if some new state voting restrictions remain in place and the proposed federal voting laws do not get passed.

“Imagine if those attempts to say that the count was not legit, you have to recount it and we are going to discard the following votes. I’m not saying it is going to be legit,” he responded. “The increase in the prospect of it being illegitimate is in direct proportion of the prospect of not being able to get these reforms passed. But you are not going to see me, and I don’t think you are going to see the Democratic party, given up on, coming back, assuming that the attempt fails today.”

Fitness for office: Biden quickly dismissed a question from Newsmax’s James Rosen, who cited polls and asked him, “Why do you suppose such large segments of the American electorate have come to harbor such profound concerns about your cognitive fitness?”

“I have no idea,” Biden said. And that was that.

The “reset”: So much of the buildup to the press conference was on how this would be an opportunity for Biden to “reset,” or chart a future course for the coming year after a rough first one. He tried to do that from the outset by outlining the administration’s accomplishments but also addressing the fatigue and frustration over the ongoing pandemic. His message was that there will be a return to normalcy: “We’re not there yet but we will get there.”

Responding to a question from CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, Biden outlined what he plans to do differently, starting with more travel across the country to talk to the public. “I am going to get out of this place more often,” he said. He also plans to seek the advice of more outside experts, even editorial writers. And he said that he would be “deeply involved” in the midterms, including campaigning and fundraising.

What was not said was anything about staff shakeups, something that is pretty common when polls are underwater and criticism is even coming from members of his own party. At this point in Trump’s term, after all, he was on his second chief of staff, second press secretary and fourth communications director. Instead, Biden signaled that the administration’s problem was not so much in the message, but in getting through to voters so they can hear it.

Comments / 4

Tony John
6d ago

I have an 💡 idea. Why not have the White House Biden Harris administration volunteer cognitive testing ASAP for this fine president

Reply
2
Jerry Bramwell
6d ago

biden has oldtimers and don't remember anything he says.biden uses telecopter to tell him what to say.biden had 2 anurisms and dementia and Alzheimer's disease .

Reply
2
Related
Deadline

Joe Biden Heard Muttering “What A Stupid Son Of A Bitch” After Inflation Question From Fox News’ Peter Doocy

As reporters were being whisked away from a White House meeting on Monday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy shouted one last question to President Joe Biden. “Do you think inflation is a political liability …in the midterms?” Doocy could be heard asking. Biden then could be heard muttering, in a bit of sarcasm, “No, it’s a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.” The reporters had been brought in to catch a portion of the meeting and Biden’s remarks to his Competition Council, an event on Monday devoted to discussing ways to reduce costs and boost wages. “Our economy shouldn’t be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Joe Biden Cites Drop In News Channel Viewership: “The Cables Are Heading South” — Update

UPDATE, 2:55 PM PT: Joe Biden wrapped up a surprisingly long presidential press conference, lasting nearly two hours, insisting that he was willing to reach out to any Republican but that he was facing an opposition that was even different than when he served as vice president to Barack Obama. Toward the end of the press conference, in which he took questions from 22 reporters, ranging from those from The New York Times and Newsmax, Biden offered a critique of the media — and the potential demise of cable news networks. He seemed to be making the point of how much media...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Tom Hanks Narrates Video Marking One Year Of Joe Biden’s Presidency

Tom Hanks narrates a new spot that marks year one of Joe Biden’s presidency, one that tries to reinforce a message that the country is on the right track. The video comes from the Biden Inaugural Committee. The spot will run on broadcast and cable on Thursday, and then on digital platforms over the next week, with unspent funds that the committee had left over from last year, according to Axios. The two minute spot also comes amid sagging poll numbers for Biden, as Democrats scramble to save their majorities in this year’s midterms. At a press conference on Wednesday, Biden outlined...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jeff Zeleny
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kristen Welker
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Bull Connor
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#Nato
The Independent

Biden’s approval ratings continue to slip as midterms approach

More than half of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of his responsibilities in a new Pew Research Group survey published on Tuesday that found Mr Biden’s approval rating slipping further underwater.Just above four in 10 Americans, 41 per cent, gave Mr Biden positive marks in the poll while 56 per cent say the president is not doing a good job; his approval rating dropped by the same amount, 3 percentage points, by which his disapproval rating rose over the four months between the last survey released by Pew and January 25.Corresponding with that shift in Mr Biden’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Mic

No, Biden’s hot mic moment was not an attack on the press

Monday was a good day for American democracy, because it was the day President Biden called a reporter a “stupid son of a bitch.” Hot mic or not — the remark came at the tail end of a photo op for the president, when reporters were shouting last-minute questions — it was the rare opportunity for the American public to hear what a politician actually thinks. (The question, for the record, was from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, who asked Biden whether the high inflation in the U.S. right now would be a “liability” in the midterm elections later this year. Biden sarcastically muttered that inflation was actually a “great asset” before dubbing Doocy an SOB.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

MSNBC Host Tells Clyburn: Americans Are ‘Slowly But Surely’ Thinking GOP ‘Should Be Given a Shot’ to Lead House

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart confronted Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC) about the current sentiment that an increasing number of Americans want the Republican Party to regain control of the House of Representatives. Clyburn spoke to Capehart on this week’s edition of The Sunday Show. The South Carolina congressman defended the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Zogby Poll: Biden lied to get elected and life is worse

Voters are not buying President Joe Biden’s claim that he didn’t overpromise during the 2020 election but has been thwarted by the GOP, and they instead feel he lied just to get elected, according to a new survey. In the latest Zogby Poll, provided to Secrets, more voters...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Biden Gets His Best Polling News of 2022 From … Fox News?

President Joe Biden woke up, Sunday morning, to his best polling news in quite some time. And it came from a rather unlikely source: Fox News. The network’s new survey, out Sunday, gave the president a 47 percent job approval rating. According to FiveThirtyEight’s aggregation of all presidential approval polls, that number is several points higher than any other survey released in the past month, and more than five points higher than Biden’s current average of 41.9 percent. Forty-seven percent matches the number Biden received in the most recent Fox News poll, released last month.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Deadline

43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy