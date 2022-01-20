ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Williams faces potential suit over 2020 car accident ... which his lawyer calls a 'blatant attempt to extort' Grey's Anatomy actor

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A lawyer for actor Jesse Williams says that a woman's effort to sue him over a 2020 car accident amounts to a 'blatant attempt to extort' the Grey's Anatomy actor.

The 40-year-old actor was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles in January of 2020 with a woman named Paula Bruce, according to TMZ.

Bruce said that Williams fled the scene in the wake of the accident, and that she was physically hurt and suffered emotional distress as a result, the outlet reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOOjj_0dqNIrsM00
The latest: A lawyer for actor Jesse Williams, 40, says that a woman's effort to sue him over a 2020 car accident amount to a 'blatant attempt to extort' the Grey's Anatomy actor. Williams was snapped in March of 2020 in NYC 

William Briggs, a lawyer for the Chicago-born actor, told the outlet that while Williams did rear end Bruce's vehicle, he didn't flee the scene of the incident.

Bruce told Williams that she was OK in the wake of the incident and Williams contacted the police to report the matter, Briggs told the outlet.

Police told Williams and Bruce to trade insurance details, as no one was hurt in the accident, Briggs said.

Briggs said Williams and Bruce exchanged insurance and license details, and Williams photographed the damage in the accident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZ6oX_0dqNIrsM00
Williams was seen at the premiere of Dolemite Is My Name in LA in 2019 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jdHWp_0dqNIrsM00
Williams was seen at a Hollywood club in September of 2019 

Briggs said Williams departed the scene after the information was traded, and that the actor's assistant arrived at the scene to oversee the arrival of a tow truck, as Williams left before the incident garnered publicity.

Williams followed up with Bruce days after the incident, and she said she was fine, according to his attorney. Williams was under the impression insurance would take care of all the details, his lawyer said.

Briggs said there was no further communication between the parties for years, when weeks back, a lawyer for Bruce asked for $1.6 million from the actor's insurance claiming the incident was a hit and run.

Briggs told the outlet that Bruce's lawyer said that she was going to file a lawsuit against the actor, which he called a 'blatant attempt to extort' Williams.

Williams will legally fight the claims, according to Briggs.

