ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Canned Chicken Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

By Sophia Hart
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you put it in a sandwich for lunch, use it in a main course for dinner, or throw it into a quick salad, chicken usually does the trick (unless, of course, you don't eat meat). There are so many ways to prepare and enjoy chicken: You can cook the thighs,...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

12 Canned Foods You Should Never Buy From Walmart

If you have ever binged zombie apocalypse movies, then you might know that a common trait — no matter the main characters or where they're camped out — is a large stash of canned food. Thanks to the format, most canned food has a much longer shelf life than other consumable products. Canned foods are also super convenient when you don't have the energy to prepare and cook an entire meal from scratch. The variety of options is large too, including vegetables, ravioli, and even canned bread.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The 14 Best Food Deals At Dollar Tree

When it comes to saving money on food, Dollar Tree is one destination you don't want to miss. They stock a number of name-brand and private-label items that are a steal at the price point of just one dollar. Of course, Dollar Tree has been making waves in the news lately because of their upcoming price hike to $1.25, so you can expect all of these items to cost 25 cents more in the near future (via MarketWatch). Even at a slightly higher price, there are still tons of excellent deals to be had.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

The Most Overpriced Costco Products, According to Reddit

When it comes to Costco, our list of pros far outweigh the cons: Quality furniture sold at an affordable price? Check. Your favorite groceries available in bulk and at a discounted rate? Yep. A food court that sells $1.50 hot dogs and an entire 18-inch pizza for less than $10? Lunch plans made. But not all products are sold at Costco at a fraction of the price. In fact, at Reddit, Costco shoppers recently answered one very important question: “What are Costco’s most overpriced products?” Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think...
RETAIL
EatingWell

6 Things You Should Never Put in the Air Fryer

There's literally nothing you can't put in an air fryer, if you can jam it in the basket. But that doesn't mean you should. Try telling that to global singing/air-frying sensation Air Fryer Guy, and you might hear otherwise. Birthed by TikTok and our seemingly unanimous need to fry foods with less oil and more air, Air Fryer Guy's viral videos almost exclusively feature him air-frying ANYTHING. Although the notorious AFG may have a few lessons to teach us about what to absolutely, under no circumstances, never ever put in your air fryer, he is not the ultimate authority. A simple Googling will show how much conflicting information there is out there. So we've read the manuals of Amazon's three top-selling air fryers and crowdsourced YouTube for the things that you should never put in your favorite countertop appliance.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Breast#Chicken Noodle#Canned Meat#Canned Foods#Chicken And Dumplings#Food Drink#Canned Chicken Brands#Yoders Chicken Chunks
Woman's World

This Is the Best Way To Sanitize and Reuse KN95 and N95 Masks

If you’re still wearing cloth masks, now is the time to upgrade. Experts warn that the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the U.S., is far more transmissible than other variants, and cloth masks aren’t enough to protect us anymore. However, many of us have been reluctant to put aside our favorite cloth face masks and purchase new ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

McDonald's Customers Can Get This One Item for Free, According to Employee

A trip to McDonald's may typically leave guests out a few bucks, but it turns out that there is one item on the McDonald's menu that customers can score for completely free. Amid the ongoing TikTok trend of employees sharing hacks and secrets from their jobs, a former employee of the fan-favorite fast-food chain revealed in a video earlier this month that there is one item customers can get for free: pickles.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

McDonald's Adds New McFlurry to the Menu, but There's a Catch

The McDonald's McFlurry menu is expanding – at least for fast food lovers in one corner of the globe. The Golden Arches has officially rolled out the Sea Salt McFlurry to dessert to its dessert menu, though the chilled ice cream treat is currently only being served in Singapore. It is unclear if McDonald's has plans to bring the sweet treat overseas.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back an Odd Burger for the Holidays

McDonald's lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain's menu.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Most-Trusted Grocery Store In The US, According To One Poll

Groceries are becoming more and more expensive, and every penny saved counts. Per Fortune.com, food prices are currently at a 10-year high, and with COVID variant Omicron spreading across the nation, the inflationary costs we've all been experiencing are not going to let up any time soon. Everything from produce to milk may even see further increases as we make our way through 2022. That's why it's important to feel like your grocery store of choice can be trusted to meet your budgetary needs and provide quality items to purchase. But, with so many food stores to choose from, it can be tough to decide which one will give you the biggest bang for your buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Mashed

93K+
Followers
28K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy