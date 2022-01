NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO