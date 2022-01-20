ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic's astonishing Covid-19 decision before coming to Australia is finally revealed

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Novak Djokovic's hesitancy to get vaccinated is well known - but it can also now be revealed the tennis superstar reportedly purchased a majority stake in a Danish biotech company looking to develop a treatment against Covid-19 in June last year.

International news organisation Reuters reports the world number one holds an 80 per cent stake in QuantBioRes, who are currently developing a peptide which prevents the virus from infecting human cells.

Djokovic, 34, is said to own 40.8 per cent of the company - while his wife Jelena owns 39.2 per cent.

Serbian star Djokovic's refusal to get jabbed saw him deported from Australia on Sunday - a day out from play at Melbourne Park commencing - after the Federal Court upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision to cancel his visa.

The minister argued Djokovic risked 'inciting anti-vaccination sentiment' if he competed in the Australian Open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfVVW_0dqNGRlU00
Novak Djokovic's hesitancy to get vaccinated is well known - but it can now be revealed the tennis superstar reportedly purchased a majority stake in a Danish biotech company looking to develop a treatment against Covid-19 in June last year (pictured, with wife Jelena)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAFCF_0dqNGRlU00
Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka  (pictured) would like to see a 'no jab, no play' policy enforced on the professional circuit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVTo8_0dqNGRlU00
Spanish star Rafael Nadal backed Azarenka's claims, declaring he will always support safer health measures

Djokovic originally flew into Australia on January 5, armed with a medical exemption to play in Melbourne - but it was rejected by border force officials at the airport and later the Immigration Minister.

It comes as two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka said she would like to see a 'no jab, no play' policy enforced on the professional circuit.

Speaking on Wednesday following her emphatic win over Switzerland's Jil Teichmann, the former world No. 1 backed talk of a vaccine mandate.

'I believe in science. I believe in getting vaccinated. That is what I did for myself. I don't want to push my beliefs onto everybody else however, we are playing a global sport that are travelling around the world,' Azarenka said.

'As an entity, as an association of WTA, that is travelling globally, we still have to respect countries, different countries, different mandates, different legalities of the country.

'I won't necessarily say that getting vaccinated, then nobody will be sick, but I think it is a step to hopefully battle against this coronavirus, hopefully bring it down globally.'

Azarenka went onto state the Djokovic situation in recent weeks in Australia has been a 'circus' and further proof visa rules should be changed.

Spanish star and men's tournament favourite Rafael Nadal backed Azarenka's comments.

'If everybody's vaccinated, we are allowed to improve our life on the tour, and most important our life outside of the tour,' the 20-time Grand Slam winner said.

Of course, I will be always supporting the safer health measures that helps to save lives in this world more than any other thing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHSnr_0dqNGRlU00
Djokovic's refusal to get vaccinated saw him deported from Australia - a day out from the Open - after the Federal Court upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision to cancel his visa

NOVAK DJOKOVIC'S AUSTRALIAN OPEN EPIC VISA SAGA

Novak Djokovic's defence of his Australian Open title remains in doubt after Australian immigration officials cancelled his visa for the second time.

Here's how the saga has unfolded:

Jan 4: Djokovic tweets that he is on his way to the Australian Open under a medical exemption. He writes on Instagram: 'I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022!!'

Jan 5: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warns Djokovic he will be on the 'next plane home' if his medical exemption is deemed insufficient, and is adamant Djokovic will not receive preferential treatment.

Jan 5: Djokovic's visa is cancelled upon his arrival in Melbourne. The Australian Border Force announces that the player 'failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia'.

Jan 6: Djokovic is sent to the Park Hotel in Melbourne after being refused a visa. He launches an appeal, which is adjourned until 10am on January 10. Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic says Djokovic is the victim of 'persecution'.

Jan 9: Djokovic's lawyers claim he was granted a vaccine exemption to enter Australia because he recorded a positive Covid-19 test in Serbia on December 16. However, social media posts suggest he attended a number of social events in the days following his apparent diagnosis.

Jan 10: Djokovic's visa cancellation is quashed by Judge Anthony Kelly, who orders the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release Djokovic from detention within half-an-hour. Djokovic says he is 'pleased and grateful' and wishes to 'stay and try to compete'.

Jan 11: Djokovic's title defence remains in doubt as the Australian Immigration Minister ponders whether to over-ride the court's ruling, reportedly due to an alleged misleading claim made by Djokovic on his entry form relating to his movements in the 14 days prior to arrival in Australia.

Jan 12: Djokovic admits making an 'error of judgement' by attending an interview with a French journalist while Covid positive. He adds that, although he attended a children's tennis event the day after being tested, he did not receive notification of the positive test until after the event.

Jan 13: Djokovic is drawn to face fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

Jan 14: Immigration minister Minister Alex Hawke cancels Djokovic's visa for a second time, saying in a statement it was 'on health and good order grounds'.

Jan 15: Djokovic's lawyers have a minor win in court, with the judge agreeing to have the matter heard by a panel of three judges on Sunday - a decision fiercely opposed by the government

Jan 16: Djokovic LOSES his appeal and is told he will be deported. He is later seen at Melbourne Airport as he and his team leave Australia.

Reporting by PA 0

Comments / 18

Anita Janes
5d ago

So why is her decision more important than his? They talk about following the money maybe people should be asking who and why this virus was developed and released in the first place and why treatment is strictly limited to what Pfizer has developed? Why the USA government owns a huge chunk of this vaccine that they are pushing on everyone in the world.. What other governments have huge stakes in pushing the vaccine?

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

‘Rafael Nadal had it right’: Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been told that he is “not bigger” than the Australian Open after the Serbian’s visa saga and subsequent deportation ahead of the 2022 tournament.Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian government after he admitted to knowingly breaking isolation rules after a positive test in the weeks before the first Grand Slam of the year, and that false information had been included on his immigration forms on entry to the country.The 20-time Grand Slam winner and three-time defending champion had seemed set to get the chance to target a tenth title in Melbourne having received a medical exemption...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
ClutchPoints

Shocking stance of Novak Djokovic sponsor revealed after Australian Open debacle

The Novak Djokovic Australian Open saga was one of the biggest storylines in sports. However, the trouble didn’t stop for Djokovic when he left Australia. Some of Djokovic’s sponsors are considering whether they want to move forward with him as their spokesperson, considering how his reputation took a sizable hit after the events that occurred due to his feelings on the vaccine. One of Djokovic’s sponsors, Hublot, revealed their shocking stance following the Australian Open debacle, via Yahoo Sports. Here are the words of Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic return date confirmed following Australian visa saga

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at next month’s ATP Tour event in Dubai.The world number one is on the entry list for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on 21 February.It is set to be Djokovic’s first appearance since his deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open earlier this month.The 34-year-old has not spoken publicly since returning to Serbia but has been photographed on a trip to Montenegro.Entrants to Dubai do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and it is a tournament Djokovic has often played in the past, with the 34-year-old winning the title five times.Djokovic is likely to find his playing options severely limited if he remains unvaccinated, and will probably be unable to play at the big events in Indian Wells and Miami in March. Read More Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian OpenDaniil Medvedev insists he has no ‘issues’ with Australian Open crowdGrand Prix boss says F1 won’t have visa drama seen with Djokovic at Australian Open
TENNIS
Reuters

Djokovic sponsor Hublot says vaccine is personal choice

ZURICH (Reuters) - Watch maker Hublot, a sponsor of Novak Djokovic, believes getting vaccinated is a personal choice, the Swiss luxury group told Reuters in its first comment since the world men’s tennis No. 1 was expelled from Australia this month. The Serbian player, who is not vaccinated against...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Danish#Reuters#Serbian#The Federal Court#Immigration#Australian#Wta
CBS Sports

2022 Australian Open odds, quarterfinal predictions: Proven tennis expert reveals Nadal vs. Shapovalov picks

World No. 5 Rafael Nadal has reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 13 previous times but went on to win just once. The sixth-seeded Spaniard hopes his quest for a second title continues when he takes on the 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Monday at 10 p.m. ET. Nadal, who won this tournament in 2009, advanced to the quarters for the sixth straight year by posting a grueling fourth-round victory over Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (16-14), 6-2, 6-2. Shapovalov reached the round of eight in Melbourne for the first time by upsetting the third-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘What would Novak do?’ Daniil Medvedev sparks boos at Australian Open with Djokovic remark

Daniil Medvedev sparked more boos at the Australian Open after revealing he was inspired by Novak Djokovic as he battled from two sets and match point down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals. Medvedev, the US Open champion, secured a hard-fought victory in four hours and 42 minutes and said in his post-match interview that his comeback had been sparked by channelling Djokovic’s renowned mentality. It proved an unpopular comment after Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, was deported from the country ahead of the tournament in Melbourne, and it brought boos from the fans at the...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Denis Shapovalov doubles down on Rafael Nadal preferential treatment claims

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov has doubled down on his suggestion Rafael Nadal receives preferential treatment from officials. The 20-time Grand Slam champion eliminated Shapovalov in a see-sawing five-set Australian Open quarter final, edging out the 22-year-old 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3. Frustrated after dropping the first set, Shapovalov took issue...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“What should I do with it” Denis Shapovalov SMASHES racquet after losing a heated clash with Rafael Nadal

World No. 14 Denis Shapovalov lost to World No. 6 Rafael Nadal in a gritty battle in the quarter-final clash on the Rod Laver Arena in the ongoing 2022 Australian Open. Nadal won the 5-set thriller 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in the 4 hours and 8-minute marathon clash battling the hot conditions and injury scare that required medical attention as well.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'We need to find a way that the pain is...'

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal is grateful for the career he has had as he has achieved much more than he ever dreamed of. Nadal, 35, is one of the most successful players in tennis history, as he is tied with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on the list of all-time Grand Slam records with 20 Majors.
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal rejects Denis Shapovalov’s claim he gets ‘unfair’ advantage from umpires

An ailing Rafael Nadal battled to a five-set victory over Denis Shapovalov in a dramatic Australian Open quarter-final – and was then accused by his opponent of receiving preferential treatment.The Canadian became involved in a row with umpire Carlos Bernardes at the start of the second set of his 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 defeat over the amount of time Nadal was taking to get ready to receive serve.After Bernardes refused to give Nadal a time violation, the 22-year-old shouted: “You guys are all corrupt,” and he and Nadal then exchanged words at the net about the matter.Shapovalov is far...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

293K+
Followers
13K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy