Novak Djokovic's astonishing Covid-19 decision before coming to Australia is finally revealed

Novak Djokovic's hesitancy to get vaccinated is well known - but it can also now be revealed the tennis superstar reportedly purchased a majority stake in a Danish biotech company looking to develop a treatment against Covid-19 in June last year.

International news organisation Reuters reports the world number one holds an 80 per cent stake in QuantBioRes, who are currently developing a peptide which prevents the virus from infecting human cells.

Djokovic, 34, is said to own 40.8 per cent of the company - while his wife Jelena owns 39.2 per cent.

Serbian star Djokovic's refusal to get jabbed saw him deported from Australia on Sunday - a day out from play at Melbourne Park commencing - after the Federal Court upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision to cancel his visa.

The minister argued Djokovic risked 'inciting anti-vaccination sentiment' if he competed in the Australian Open.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka (pictured) would like to see a 'no jab, no play' policy enforced on the professional circuit

Spanish star Rafael Nadal backed Azarenka's claims, declaring he will always support safer health measures

Djokovic originally flew into Australia on January 5, armed with a medical exemption to play in Melbourne - but it was rejected by border force officials at the airport and later the Immigration Minister.

It comes as two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka said she would like to see a 'no jab, no play' policy enforced on the professional circuit.

Speaking on Wednesday following her emphatic win over Switzerland's Jil Teichmann, the former world No. 1 backed talk of a vaccine mandate.

'I believe in science. I believe in getting vaccinated. That is what I did for myself. I don't want to push my beliefs onto everybody else however, we are playing a global sport that are travelling around the world,' Azarenka said.

'As an entity, as an association of WTA, that is travelling globally, we still have to respect countries, different countries, different mandates, different legalities of the country.

'I won't necessarily say that getting vaccinated, then nobody will be sick, but I think it is a step to hopefully battle against this coronavirus, hopefully bring it down globally.'

Azarenka went onto state the Djokovic situation in recent weeks in Australia has been a 'circus' and further proof visa rules should be changed.

Spanish star and men's tournament favourite Rafael Nadal backed Azarenka's comments.

'If everybody's vaccinated, we are allowed to improve our life on the tour, and most important our life outside of the tour,' the 20-time Grand Slam winner said.

Of course, I will be always supporting the safer health measures that helps to save lives in this world more than any other thing.'

NOVAK DJOKOVIC'S AUSTRALIAN OPEN EPIC VISA SAGA

Novak Djokovic's defence of his Australian Open title remains in doubt after Australian immigration officials cancelled his visa for the second time.

Here's how the saga has unfolded:

Jan 4: Djokovic tweets that he is on his way to the Australian Open under a medical exemption. He writes on Instagram: 'I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022!!'

Jan 5: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warns Djokovic he will be on the 'next plane home' if his medical exemption is deemed insufficient, and is adamant Djokovic will not receive preferential treatment.

Jan 5: Djokovic's visa is cancelled upon his arrival in Melbourne. The Australian Border Force announces that the player 'failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia'.

Jan 6: Djokovic is sent to the Park Hotel in Melbourne after being refused a visa. He launches an appeal, which is adjourned until 10am on January 10. Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic says Djokovic is the victim of 'persecution'.

Jan 9: Djokovic's lawyers claim he was granted a vaccine exemption to enter Australia because he recorded a positive Covid-19 test in Serbia on December 16. However, social media posts suggest he attended a number of social events in the days following his apparent diagnosis.

Jan 10: Djokovic's visa cancellation is quashed by Judge Anthony Kelly, who orders the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release Djokovic from detention within half-an-hour. Djokovic says he is 'pleased and grateful' and wishes to 'stay and try to compete'.

Jan 11: Djokovic's title defence remains in doubt as the Australian Immigration Minister ponders whether to over-ride the court's ruling, reportedly due to an alleged misleading claim made by Djokovic on his entry form relating to his movements in the 14 days prior to arrival in Australia.

Jan 12: Djokovic admits making an 'error of judgement' by attending an interview with a French journalist while Covid positive. He adds that, although he attended a children's tennis event the day after being tested, he did not receive notification of the positive test until after the event.

Jan 13: Djokovic is drawn to face fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

Jan 14: Immigration minister Minister Alex Hawke cancels Djokovic's visa for a second time, saying in a statement it was 'on health and good order grounds'.

Jan 15: Djokovic's lawyers have a minor win in court, with the judge agreeing to have the matter heard by a panel of three judges on Sunday - a decision fiercely opposed by the government

Jan 16: Djokovic LOSES his appeal and is told he will be deported. He is later seen at Melbourne Airport as he and his team leave Australia.

