SAN JOSE – How much pushback does this Sharks team have?. More than they had Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning?. It won’t take long to find out. The Sharks were clobbered 7-1 by the Lightning at SAP Center, sleepwalking through most of the first period en route to their most lopsided loss of the season. The Sharks gave up four goals in the first 13 minutes and only offered an occasional response, as they lost for the fourth time in the last five games.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO