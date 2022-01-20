Everything you need to know about the Canon EOS R5 C

Capture incredible detail with low noise when you have the Canon EOS R5 C 8K camera. Featuring a full-frame sensor, which delivers 8K video up to 30 fps, it provides Full HD content and 4K slow motions. Moreover, the Canon EOS R5 C delivers high-quality still image performance with exceptional clarity. You’ll also receive burst speeds up to 20 fps and 9S0 sensitivity up to 51,200 ISO. Furthermore, this 8K camera is compact and lightweight, making it ideal for travelers. Above all, the OLED viewfinder with 13 user-assignable buttons makes it easier than ever to view and examine your content. Additionally, this Canon camera includes a cooling fan, so you can record for long durations. And the tough magnesium alloy body enhances durability while you film. Finally, it sports advanced connectivity for an XLR / stereo mic input, a 3.5 mm microphone, headphones, flash sync, and more.
Comments / 0