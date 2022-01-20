ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Everything you need to know about the Canon EOS R5 C

By Pete Tomkies
videomaker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanon has announced its latest full-frame mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R5 C. Canon bills the camera as a true hybrid, combining features from its Cinema EOS line with still photography capabilities from the Canon EOS R5. Canon claims that the Canon R5 C can record non-stop, uninterrupted 8K...

www.videomaker.com

gsmarena.com

The Canon EOS R5 C is a hybrid Cinema EOS camera based on the R5

What if your work is equally split between still photography and video production? The Canon EOS R5 (announced in mid-2020) is great for stills, but it’s video recording capabilities are no match for the Cinema EOS cameras. Today the company unveiled a camera that is designed for just such hybrid workflows – the Canon EOS R5 C.
No Film School

The Canon EOS R5 C Obliterates the Line Between Photography and Cinema Cameras

This new full-frame mirrorless camera is a true hybrid, bridging the gap between Canon’s Cinema EOS and EOS Technology. The line between photography and cinema just disappeared completely. Camera technology has evolved in leaps and bounds in the past few years. RED popularized 8K recording, and many camera manufacturers...
The Imaging Resource!

Canon R5 C

Canon introduces a 'true hybrid' EOS R-series camera with 8K/60p, 4K/120p and the same 45MP sensor as the R5. The Canon EOS R5 camera does a lot very well. The camera has a 45-megapixel sensor, shoots full-resolution RAW images at up to 20 frames per second, uses an impressive Dual Pixel CMOS AF system and records 8K/30p video, among many other fantastic features for both stills and video. However, despite its video chops, the EOS R5 could reasonably be considered a stills camera that records high-quality video. Enter the Canon EOS R5 C.
suasnews.com

Canon Announces EOS R5 C Mirrorless Cinema 8K Full-Frame Camera

B&H Photo is excited to share the announcement of Canon EOS R5 C, compact, hybrid camera that is ideal for journalists, event photographers, and drone users who routinely capture stills and video over the course of their workday. This RF-mount mirrorless camera combines the resolution and speed of EOS R5 stills capture with the unlimited recording length and additional video features of the EOS Cinema line, including 12-bit Cinema RAW Light recording. Canon C70 users will also be glad to explore some new firmware updates for that Cinema line camera.
canonrumors.com

Here are some Canon EOS R5 C specifications

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Here are a lot of official specifications for the Canon EOS R5 C from Canon.
petapixel.com

Canon Unveils the EOS R5 C ‘True Hybrid’ Full Frame Camera

Canon has announced the EOS R5 C, what it calls a “true hybrid” full-frame mirrorless camera that bridges both its stills-focused EOS technology with Cinema EOS into one robust, actively-cooled, super-thick camera body. The EOS R5 C is both a fully-functional R5, a camera originally launched in July...
canonrumors.com

Preorder the Canon EOS R5 C

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Video control for the dedicated video professional. Supports 8K/60P Internal RAW Recording. Internal Cooling Fan...
coolthings.com

Canon EOS R5 C Brings True Hybrid Photography And Cinematography Functions

DSLRs and mirrorless cameras have gotten much better at shooting videos over the years, allowing you to shoot 4K and 8K films using the same camera you use for nature photography. Despite that, those DSLRs and mirrorless cameras have remained primarily a photography device, with features that center around capturing stills rather than filmmaking. If you wanted the full breadth of filmmaking features, you’ll have to opt for a dedicated cinema camera. At least, that used to be the case until the Canon EOS R5 C.
starkinsider.com

Canon EOS R5 C: An all-in-one 8K cinema camera that doesn’t compromise on stills

Canon continues its hybrid mirrorless camera push. The latest model, announced today, is an interesting one. Called the EOS R5 C, and priced at $4,499 USD, the new camera is clearly targeted at professionals and solo operators that need to shoot both photos and stills primarily in the field. Typically these sorts of users might carry two bodies, one for photos and one for video. It would appear Canon is trying to appease this need by offering an all-in-one camera that can do both jobs with equal aplomb.
canonrumors.com

Canon officially announces the Canon EOS R5 C

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. MELVILLE, NY, January 19, 2022 – Imagine having the best of both worlds at your...
videomaker.com

Nikon revealed the NIKKOR Z 400MM F/2.8 TC VR S lens

As we watch the mirrorless cameras rise to the forefront of the industry, it’s no surprise that we continue to see new professional lenses to accompany them. The Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S is a beast of a lens built for full-frame. The boast of this lens is the fast f/2.8 aperture at the 400mm focal length. It comes with a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, essentially giving you a second lens of 560mm at f/4. While this is an incredible lens with features to brag about, the $13,995 price tag leaves this lens to the professionals.
TechRadar

Why the new Canon EOS R5 C doesn't rule out a flagship Canon EOS R1

If you missed the Canon EOS R5 C launch, the quick summary is that the Canon EOS R5 has a new Cinema-focused sibling – a fan-cooled filmmaking machine that extinguishes any concerns about overheating. But while the EOS R5 C is the closest thing that Canon has made to a true hybrid camera, it's no flagship – and its idiosyncrasies leave a convenient gap for a true Sony A1 rival.
The Independent

When will the Motorola Edge 30 be released in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know

Motorola might not be the dominant force it once was – we still remember our Razr flip phone fondly – but it remains a well-regarded player in the smartphone space, with handsets offered across all price tiers.The next model due for launch is expected to be an upgrade of the Moto Edge 20 and 20 pro from the company’s premium smartphone collection.Running Android, these phones are premium by Moto’s standards, but are priced to comfortably undercut rivals like the Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21, while landing on-par with Google’s new Pixel 6 phone in the circa-£600 range.The Edge...
TechRadar

Why I'll be buying the Canon EOS C70 over the new Canon EOS R5 C

This week Canon launched what looks like the perfect camera for videographers who need a run-and-gun filmmaking tool: the Canon EOS R5 C. Unlike its close sibling, the Canon EOS R5, the R5 C comes with cooling fans and a host of other video upgrades, including actual Cinema EOS menus. But despite all this, I'll likely be picking up Canon's other entry-level Cinema camera, the EOS C70.
inputmag.com

Canon's beastly EOS R5 C is basically two pro cameras in one

Canon’s EOS R5 C might be a chunky beast, but its size makes a lot more sense when you account for the fact that it’s essentially two cameras combined into one. While it captures the still photo capabilities of Canon’s mirrorless EOS R5 cameras, it also incorporates the video prowess of Canon’s Cinema EOS line.
Gadget Flow

Canon EOS R5 C 8K camera lets you capture 45 MP stills and long-duration recording

Capture incredible detail with low noise when you have the Canon EOS R5 C 8K camera. Featuring a full-frame sensor, which delivers 8K video up to 30 fps, it provides Full HD content and 4K slow motions. Moreover, the Canon EOS R5 C delivers high-quality still image performance with exceptional clarity. You’ll also receive burst speeds up to 20 fps and 9S0 sensitivity up to 51,200 ISO. Furthermore, this 8K camera is compact and lightweight, making it ideal for travelers. Above all, the OLED viewfinder with 13 user-assignable buttons makes it easier than ever to view and examine your content. Additionally, this Canon camera includes a cooling fan, so you can record for long durations. And the tough magnesium alloy body enhances durability while you film. Finally, it sports advanced connectivity for an XLR / stereo mic input, a 3.5 mm microphone, headphones, flash sync, and more.
SlashGear

Canon EOS R5 C revealed with 8K video and hybrid intent

Canon has just unveiled its upcoming Canon EOS R5 C hybrid camera, set to release in March 2022. The camera is said to offer equally good performance in terms of taking still photos as it does in video recordings. With 8K video recording capabilities and a 45-megapixel photo resolution, it just might be quite the powerhouse of a camera.
