Everything you need to know about the Canon EOS R5 C

Canon continues its hybrid mirrorless camera push. The latest model, announced today, is an interesting one. Called the EOS R5 C, and priced at $4,499 USD, the new camera is clearly targeted at professionals and solo operators that need to shoot both photos and stills primarily in the field. Typically these sorts of users might carry two bodies, one for photos and one for video. It would appear Canon is trying to appease this need by offering an all-in-one camera that can do both jobs with equal aplomb.

