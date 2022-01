The leader of a Maryland county school district indicated that students will be required to wear masks on school grounds and in classrooms until "COVID no longer exists." "I have not been thinking about a maskless classroom," Prince George's County Public Schools' CEO Monica Goldson said in Capitol Heights, WTOP reported. "The only classroom I’ve been thinking about is one where teaching and learning takes places from the time the kids walk in until the time they leave."

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO