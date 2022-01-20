ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

Jasper boy overcoming the odds of becoming child Disney actor

12newsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe odds were stacked against AJ...

www.12newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th full House term

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced Tuesday she'd run for her 18th full term in Congress, saying there's more work to do "for the children" on healthcare, climate change, gun violence and the economy. "Our Democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

SAT to go digital, shorter in 2024

Banksy’s Painting Sold Out in 3 Hours on This $1 Billion Dollar Art Investment AppThis $1 billion investing app lets you diversify your portfolio with multimillion-dollar paintings for a fraction of the cost. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A DayGet 60% OFF + Lifetime Access | This Week Only!
VISUAL ART
CBS News

David "Big Papi" Ortiz inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game's great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez's hand rested on Ortiz's shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
CBS News

If not a full-scale invasion, what might a Russian attack on Ukraine look like? We've seen it before.

Kyiv, Ukraine — The U.S. government's warning that Russia could launch a cyberattack targeting America's critical infrastructure likely surprised very few Ukrainians. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams and her team have been reporting on Russia's aggression in Ukraine — in its many forms — since Vladimir Putin's forces last invaded in 2014.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

Pfizer is enrolling healthy adults to test a reformulated COVID-19 vaccine that matches the hugely contagious omicron variant, to see how it compares with the original shots. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday. COVID-19 vaccine-makers have been updating their shots to better match omicron in case...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy