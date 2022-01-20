ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Public Schools utilizing new language assist technology to help students of refugee parents

By Cameron Brewer
KX News
KX News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YeoN2_0dqNDH4p00

Bismarck Public Schools is using new technology when it comes to communication between parents and school staff who speak different languages.

Interactive Language Assistant is a system that breaks the language barrier between parents and school staff through a tablet device. The app works by first selecting a language and speaking a thought.

The app then reads to the other recipient holding the tablet the conversion of the language.

This innovative technology is a pilot program and, if successful, the school district plans on ordering 10 more tablets.

“Languages you’ve probably never heard of and sometimes we haven’t either,” EL Program Coordinator Wendy Sanderson said.

The purpose of the technology is to help parents of refugee students who aren’t fluent in English communicate with the school district.

The Refugee School Impact Grant is awarded to the largest English as a second language learner population in North Dakota.

Bismarck is one of four school districts to have received the grant.

“When parents come in to register their kids for Bismarck schools, and if they are uncomfortable with the language, they can feel more comfortable coming in here talking through ILA and really feeling understood,” Sanderson said.

There are 367 students learning English in the district.

The grant is worth $200,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

2 major milk distributors close in North Dakota

Two major milk distributors in North Dakota abruptly closed last week due to workforce and financial issues. The owners of Lakeview Dairy in Devils Lake and Red River Dairy in Fargo shut their businesses down, causing 44 school districts to lose their regular milk deliveries. Prairie Farms in Bismarck and Kemps/Cass Clay in Fargo, joined […]
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Education
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

BSC, Legacy High School dual enrollment program a ‘really good opportunity,’ student says

Legacy High School Freshman Kale Schultz is planning his college career earlier than most high school freshmen. “My long-term goal is to get a degree in mechanical engineering. I’m sure where I’ll take that. I’ll probably go somewhere in the route of engineering,” Shultz said. He’ll be participating in dual enrollment at Bismarck State College […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

High Tech Students at Legacy High School

Knowledge is power at Legacy High School. A group of students are gaining all the knowledge they need now, to have the power of their career choice, later. The technology service leader for Bismarck Public Schools, Robert Lanz says the district created an IT career pathway. That partnership includes an IT internship. What began as […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bismarck Public Schools#English Language Learner#Language Barrier#El Program#Ila#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Getting the groove back with confidence after the pandemic

During a time of self isolation, women may become less confident or motivated to get healthier. Krasta Schafer, owner of “Jezmirizing’ specializes in raki and pole fitness.. and is working to bring confidence back into young women’s lives. Schafer says, “raki is a japanese regimen that promotes healing within the body based on chakras”. She […]
WORKOUTS
KX News

Nominations for 2022 North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award open

Do you know of a North Dakota farmer, rancher or landowner dedicated to improving the health of their soil? Nominations for the 2022 North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award are now open. To tell us more about it in our Jan. 25 edition of KX Conversation, David Bailey from the Sand County Foundation joined us. Bailey […]
AGRICULTURE
KX News

Demonstrators in Portal, ND protest truck driver vaccine mandates

It’s been one week since Canada required truckers to be fully vaccinated to enter the country. Saturday, the U.S.’s vaccination requirement for Canadian truck drivers crossing the border took effect. Truckers and demonstrators against mandates voiced their opinions during a rally in Portal, a small North Dakota city right on the Canadian border. A crowd […]
PORTAL, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Could you be eligible for this check from Verendrye Electric?

Hundreds of customers have yet to claim their cash from Verendrye Electric Cooperative. All customers are members of the co-op making them eligible for a share of the profit. Profits are then shared depending on a customer’s electricity costs for a given year. The unclaimed capital credit list goes as far back as 2016 and […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

How to be a safe passenger when somebody else is behind the wheel

Do you pay attention to your surroundings when you aren’t behind the wheel? As a passenger, you should be aware of when a driver is being unsafe. “This is the first-ever national passenger safety week that focuses on passenger safety and empowering passengers to speak up,” says Candace Lightner, Founder of “We Save Lives” and […]
TRAFFIC
KX News

EXPLAINER: How is North Dakota shield law supposed to work?

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The confiscation of a North Dakota reporter’s cellphone by a Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent has shined a light on the state’s 19-year-old shield law. The law is aimed at protecting journalists from being forced to turn over notes and other information without a court hearing. Reporter Tom Simon works for […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Major progress made for Bismarck fire station renovation

A major renovation providing an improved safe place for firefighters is nearly complete. Once finished, Bismarck Fire Station number three will provide first responders with privatized living quarters. One major improvement is a new space for their gym equipment. Previously, all the equipment was placed near their trucks, surrounded by exhaust fumes. Also new, some […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

911 landline outage fixed in Dickinson area

1/21/22, 6:15 p.m. The issue has been fixed by Lumens, Hanel says. 1/21/22, 5:34 p.m. A 911 outage is affecting nearly 1,000 landlines in the Dickinson area. Lumen, the area’s 911 infrastructure manager, detected the issue Friday evening, according to Lt. Mike Hanel with the Dickinson Police Department. As a result, contacting 911 from those […]
DICKINSON, ND
KX News

KX News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy