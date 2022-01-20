New SSM Health clinic on Fish Hatchery Rd. set to open next month

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health says its new state-of-the-art clinic is on track to wrap up construction and open for its first day next month.

Located along South Fish Hatchery Road, the five-story, $75 million project was first announced in 2017 and broke ground in July 2020. It is scheduled to open February 21.

It will include primary care services like pediatrics and family medicine plus support services like physical therapy, pharmacy and laboratory services.

It will also feature specialty health services like cancer care and orthopedics.

“Our current site is 60 years old, so it was very important to invest in a new building that’s accessible, that’s fresh and has the right services that our patients need,” SSM Health Wisconsin Medical Groups president Mark Thompson said.

The construction, Thompson said, was a collaborative process between SSM Health staff and patients.

