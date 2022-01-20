ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Roy smashes a stunning 36-BALL hundred as England warm-up for their T20 series against the West Indies with an emphatic with over a Barbados XI

Jason Roy produced an astonishing hitting blitz in Bridgetown to register a 36-ball hundred as England flexed their muscles for the Twenty20 series in the Caribbean with a comprehensive warm-up win over a Barbados XI.

In his first appearance since he was cruelly ruled out of last autumn's 20-over World Cup when he tore his left calf batting against South Africa, the England opener blasted 10 sixes off a stunned home attack.

Three of them were dispatched over or into the Greenidge & Haynes Stand off consecutive deliveries from pace bowler Stefon King to take the 31-year-old to three figures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JZBi_0dqNCqmN00
Jason Roy (pictured playing against Bangladesh in 2021) smashed an incredible 36-ball hundred in England's T20 warm-up match against a Barbados XI

At that stage, England were 134 without loss from just 8.5 overs and on course for a more substantial score than the 231 for four they posted in a 13 a side match which continued beyond the hosts losing their 10th wicket for 130 in the penultimate over to maximise practice.

However, the carnage when Roy was on strike was not replicated by his team-mates at the other end and West Indies off-spinner Ashley Nurse placed a clamp on the run rate with figures of two for 20.

Tom Banton contributed 32 to a first-wicket stand of 141 before Nurse took the scalps of Roy, caught at deep square for 115, and Moeen Ali for a single. England captain Eoin Morgan was the other batter dismissed for a 13-ball 22.

Liam Livingstone was ruled out of the match due to illness while Sam Billings was not considered after completing his long-haul trek from Australia on Tuesday night.

