NHL

Canucks' Juho Lammikko: Snags goal in win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Lammikko scored a goal during Tuesday's win over Nashville. The...

www.cbssports.com

1460 ESPN Yakima

Faulk Lifts Blues to 3-1 Win Over Short-handed Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist and the St. Louis Blues beat the undermanned Vancouver Canucks 3-1. Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, and Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists. Ville Husso stopped 38 shots and has a .963 save-percentage in his last five games. Tanner Pearson had a goal for the Canucks, who have six players and two assistant coaches in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Michael DiPietro had 14 saves in his season debut for Vancouver, becoming the fourth goalie to play for the team this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Nets lone goal in loss

Pearson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blues. Pearson opened the scoring at 16:30 of the first period, but Justin Faulk tied it for the Blues a couple of minutes later. The Canucks couldn't get another puck behind Ville Husso despite holding a 39-17 shot advantage. Pearson has a goal and two assists in his last four games, showing a little more success on offense recently. The 29-year-old winger has seven tallies, 18 points, 103 shots, 51 hits and 28 PIM through 41 contests. He's matched his point total from last season in 10 fewer games.
NHL
WTOP

Oilers score in OT with seconds left for 3-2 win vs. Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season.
NHL
Person
Juho Lammikko
kingstonthisweek.com

Oilers rally to beat Canucks in overtime on Connor McDavid goal

One step forward followed by one step back is what you’re looking for if you’re taking dance lessons and you want to learn the cha-cha. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. It’s not so fine if you’re playing hockey.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Castonguay achieves deeply personal goal by joining Canucks front office

VANCOUVER -- When Émilie Castonguay was a girl, her family had a cottage in Mont-Tremblant, about two hours northwest of their home in Montreal. She and her sisters would go skiing there. But the frigid winter temperatures in the Laurentians would often turn the snow to ice, and Émilie remembers sitting on the chairlift one morning with her older sister, Valerie, watching skiers clatter and crash on the crusty slopes below them.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is ‘Not Where He Needs To Be’ For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It’s early in the Tuukka Rask 2.0 Era for the Boston Bruins, but the results have been discouraging thus far. Rask fell to 2-2 in his four starts since rejoining the Bruins this month with a 5-3 loss to the Ducks on Monday night. Rask allowed five goals on just 27 shots faced, sinking Boston’s chances in what ended up as just the Bruins’ third loss of the month. Never one to shy away from a bad performance, Rask spoke with the media after the game and matter-of-factly explained his level of play. “Obviously,” Rask said, “I...
NHL

