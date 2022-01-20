Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Nets goal in loss

James racked up in 33 points (12-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 loss to the Heat. Besides a poor night from beyond the arc, James continued his excellent string of performances. This marked James' first game logging 40 minutes since Christmas. His workload is concerning for a 37-year-old, but the Lakers currently sit eighth in the Western Conference and have no choice but to ride James. For better or for worse, fantasy managers will see a regular-season grind from James.
