Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Nets goal in loss

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined on Monday night when the B’s welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden. Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday’s win over the Jets after being sent into the boards by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Duboius in the first period. He did return to the game and finished with 13:35 of ice time, and was credited with an assist on David Pastrnak’s game-winning goal in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was cautiously optimistic that Grzelcyk avoided a serious...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO