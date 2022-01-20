ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Nets goal in loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Van Riemsdyk tallied a goal during Tuesday's shootout loss to the Islanders. Van Riemsdyk's...

www.cbssports.com

James Van Riemsdyk
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Provides only offense in loss

Provorov scored his fifth goal of the season in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. His tally midway through the second period tied the game at 1-1, but it was the only offense the Flyers could muster as they lost their 12th straight game. Provorov has managed to produce 16 points in 39 games despite the struggles of the team around him, but his minus-9 rating has him headed for his first season in the red since 2018-19.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Nets goal in win

Kapanen put up a goal in a 3-2 shootout win over the Jets on Sunday. Kapanen scored the first goal of the game for the Penguins in this one, beating Connor Hellebuyck six minutes into the third period. The 25-year-old had not scored a goal since Jan. 8 against Dallas, though he did have five assists during that span. Kapanen is up to nine goals and 15 assists across 40 contests this season.
NHL
#Flyers#Islanders
CBS Sports

Flyers' Justin Braun: Ends point drought in loss

Braun registered an assist during Monday's loss to Dallas. The assist snapped a 14-game point drought for Braun. After a hot start to the season with five points in five contests, he collected just five more points in the following 37 games. He can provide some peripheral scoring with his 51 hits and 84 blocks, but Braun should not be relied on for offense.
NBA
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Senators 4-0

The Buffalo Sabres and Senators are back at it again in Ottawa, just a week after a 3-1 win for the blue and gold also inside Canadian Tire Centre. Making their returns to the lineup for Buffalo are Casey Mittelstadt and Zemgus Girgensons.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruins Rule Out Matt Grzelcyk For Monday Night’s Game Vs. Ducks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined on Monday night when the B’s welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden. Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday’s win over the Jets after being sent into the boards by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Duboius in the first period. He did return to the game and finished with 13:35 of ice time, and was credited with an assist on David Pastrnak’s game-winning goal in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was cautiously optimistic that Grzelcyk avoided a serious...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Gerald Mayhew: Doubles goal total

Mayhew added a goal in a 4-3 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. Mayhew beat Ilya Sorokin to tie the game at 3-3 in the third period but it wasn't enough to reach overtime. The center has two goals in his last four games, representing his season total in 10 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lakers' LeBron James: Not enough in loss

James racked up in 33 points (12-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 loss to the Heat. Besides a poor night from beyond the arc, James continued his excellent string of performances. This marked James' first game logging 40 minutes since Christmas. His workload is concerning for a 37-year-old, but the Lakers currently sit eighth in the Western Conference and have no choice but to ride James. For better or for worse, fantasy managers will see a regular-season grind from James.
NBA

