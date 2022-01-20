Owner of Albuquerque smoke shop accused of trafficking drugs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of an Albuquerque smoke shop is behind bars for allegedly trafficking drugs out of his home and business. Albuquerque Police say they seized 60 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl pills, several guns and counterfeit cash from 40-year-old Gabriel Guevara.

He’s accused of trafficking the drugs out of his business at Central and San Pedro. He now faces several charges including trafficking.

Albuquerque Police say they seized 60 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl pills, several guns and counterfeit cash from 40-year-old Gabriel Guevara. | Courtesy APD

