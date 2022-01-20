ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

As abortion debates heat up nationwide, pro-life rally hits the state Capitol

By Tony Garcia
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bpatz_0dqNCkjF00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of people gathered for a pro-life rally at the state Capitol today to mourn all the abortions that have taken place since Roe v. Wade was passed in 1973.

Something that comes at a time where abortion debate is front and center across the country.

Last month, the Supreme Court heard arguments on the fate of Roe vs. Wade, which protects a woman’s right to have an abortion in the first two trimesters of pregnancy — approximately 24 weeks.

Those who gathered Wednesday hope this will be the last time they have to oppose Roe v Wade, and symbolized it with the toll of a bell 49 times; one for each year of the law.

“We are finally and legitimately looking at the prospect that this may legitimately be the last Roe v. Wade memorial event ever ,” said Ed Rivet, President of Right to Life Ingham County.

More than a dozen Republican law makers lined the steps between speakers in support and as the masses walked from the capitol to the hall of justice, they explained their presence.

“Our culture is very confused about what life is and what life counts,” said activist George Marzonie. “The unborn especially. They are people and they have rights to be able to live. It’s as simple as that”

Others would disagree. That’s why in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, lawmakers on the other side of the aisle are speaking out, saying those who claim to be prolife need to back it up with action when somebody is actually alive, not just for the unborn.

“Republicans have shown us how little they care for lives in the last two years,” said democratic state rep. Rachel Hood. “Whether it’s denying care to the victims of auto accidents or diminishing the importance of wearing masks to protect medically fragile people from a global pandemic, they continue to show us that they are not in fact pro-life.”

On Wednesday, technically not everybody in attendance was on the Right side of the aisle.

Bob Synk was there with Democrats for Life, and while many say they don’t think abortion is right in the eyes of God, he says he doesn’t want to see people make that choice for other reasons.

“We really need to step up support for struggling families which will help people to choose life,” Synk said. “In some surveys about 3/4 of abortions were influenced by financial stress so if we can take away that reason, a lot more women and their partners will be able to choose life.”

In the most recent case, Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to reverse all its prior abortion decisions and return the abortion question to the states.

If that happens, Michigan would be in position to go back to its unilateral law making all abortion illegal. Even in cases of incest or rape.

A decision is expected by late June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WLNS

Michigan Supreme Court overturns requirements placing limits for petition signature gathering

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Supreme Court has overturned Public Act 608, which limited how Michigan residents could gather signatures for ballot initiatives. That 2018 law required that no more than 15% of a petition’s signatures could come from any single voting district, forcing organizers to restrict where they collected those signatures. It also forced people […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Ingham County, MI
Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Mississippi State
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ingham County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Society
WLNS

COVID-19 booster drive is faltering in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — The COVID-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to shore up their protection against the highly contagious omicron variant. Just 40% of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose, according to the Centers for Disease […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Pro Life#State Capitol#Protest#The Supreme Court#Republicans#Democratic State
WLNS

Chalk it up: Michigan parking dispute could cover thousands

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers who argued that a Michigan city violated the U.S. Constitution by chalking tires have successfully turned the case into a class action affecting thousands of parking tickets. A judge twice dismissed the unusual lawsuit against Saginaw, but it was overturned both times by an appeals court. U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington […]
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

‘There was no wrongdoing on my part’: Cuellar speaks out after FBI raid at his home

Six days after the FBI raided the home and office of South Texas Congressman Rep. Henry Cuellar, the nine-term Democrat spoke out in a video thanking supporters for 'having his back' and said he has done nothing wrong. His opponent on Tuesday called the FBI investigation into Cuellar "alarming" and rolled out her first TV commercial this campaign season, which criticized Cuellar.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WLNS

Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions

(AP)–The conservative-dominated Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to the consideration of race in college admissions, adding affirmative action to major cases on abortion, guns, religion and COVID-19 already on the agenda. The court said it will take up lawsuits claiming that Harvard University, a private institution, and the University of North […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLNS

MI lawmakers, others react to GM plant announcement

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following the announcement of General Motors’ $7 billion investment in electric vehicle manufacturing in Michigan, including the construction of a new electric vehicle battery plant in Delta Township, and a $4 billion investment in its Orion assembly plant. Together, the plants will create 4,000 jobs. The projects are part of GM’s […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan Ambulance providers ask state leaders to help with staffing shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan Ambulance providers asked state leaders to allocate money to train and recruit new first-responders. The Michigan Association of Ambulance Services (MAAS), the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs (MAFC), and the Michigan EMS Practitioners Association (MIEMSPA) called on Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Legislature to provide $20 million dollars to cover the costs […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

EXPLAINER: What are US options for sanctions against Putin?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The financial options being considered to punish President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine range from the sweeping to the acutely personal — from cutting Russia off from U.S. dollars and international banking to slapping sanctions on a former Olympic gymnast reported to be Putin’s girlfriend. Publicly, the United States and European […]
POTUS
WLNS

South Lansing development plan sparks reactions from residents

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A development proposal aiming to revitalize the property that encompasses a closed neighborhood school is expected to be an anchor for the community and economic redevelopment to south Lansing. “This is a neighborhood of focus, its somewhere we specifically put resources in order to help the business and the neighbors,” said […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy