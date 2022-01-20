As abortion debates heat up nationwide, pro-life rally hits the state Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of people gathered for a pro-life rally at the state Capitol today to mourn all the abortions that have taken place since Roe v. Wade was passed in 1973.

Something that comes at a time where abortion debate is front and center across the country.

Last month, the Supreme Court heard arguments on the fate of Roe vs. Wade, which protects a woman’s right to have an abortion in the first two trimesters of pregnancy — approximately 24 weeks.

Those who gathered Wednesday hope this will be the last time they have to oppose Roe v Wade, and symbolized it with the toll of a bell 49 times; one for each year of the law.

“We are finally and legitimately looking at the prospect that this may legitimately be the last Roe v. Wade memorial event ever ,” said Ed Rivet, President of Right to Life Ingham County.

More than a dozen Republican law makers lined the steps between speakers in support and as the masses walked from the capitol to the hall of justice, they explained their presence.

“Our culture is very confused about what life is and what life counts,” said activist George Marzonie. “The unborn especially. They are people and they have rights to be able to live. It’s as simple as that”

Others would disagree. That’s why in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, lawmakers on the other side of the aisle are speaking out, saying those who claim to be prolife need to back it up with action when somebody is actually alive, not just for the unborn.

“Republicans have shown us how little they care for lives in the last two years,” said democratic state rep. Rachel Hood. “Whether it’s denying care to the victims of auto accidents or diminishing the importance of wearing masks to protect medically fragile people from a global pandemic, they continue to show us that they are not in fact pro-life.”

On Wednesday, technically not everybody in attendance was on the Right side of the aisle.

Bob Synk was there with Democrats for Life, and while many say they don’t think abortion is right in the eyes of God, he says he doesn’t want to see people make that choice for other reasons.

“We really need to step up support for struggling families which will help people to choose life,” Synk said. “In some surveys about 3/4 of abortions were influenced by financial stress so if we can take away that reason, a lot more women and their partners will be able to choose life.”

In the most recent case, Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to reverse all its prior abortion decisions and return the abortion question to the states.

If that happens, Michigan would be in position to go back to its unilateral law making all abortion illegal. Even in cases of incest or rape.

A decision is expected by late June.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.