Starbucks no longer requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Daniella De Robbio
 6 days ago

SEATTLE, Wash. (KNX) – Starbucks employees in the United States are no longer required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The move reverses a policy the company established earlier this month requiring workers to be vaccinated by Feb. 9.

The company told employees in a memo Tuesday that the move was in response to last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that rejected a plan by the Biden administration that requires companies with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or do regular COVID-19 testing.

In the memo, Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver said the company encourages vaccinations and booster shots but that “we respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” according to Fortune .

Starbucks required workers to reveal their vaccination status on Jan. 10 and said as of Wednesday that the “vast majority” of employees are vaccinated; however, the company didn’t disclose how many were not vaccinated.

