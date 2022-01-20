Bears interview 49ers director of personnel Ran Carthon for general manager position

(670 The Score) The Bears held an interview Wednesday with 49ers director of personnel Ran Carthon for their general manager position.

Carthon has been with the 49ers organization since 2017, first as the director of pro personnel before becoming the director of personnel this year. He previously worked for the Falcons (2008-'11) and Rams (2012-'16) before arriving in San Francisco.

The 49ers are 39-42 over the last five seasons. San Francisco went 10-7 in 2021, reaching the playoffs and earning a 23-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday in the wild-card round.

The Bears have interviewed nine candidates for general manager: Carthon, Patriots consultant Eliot Wolf, Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland.

Dodds withdrew his name from consideration from the Bears on Wednesday, according to a report from NFL Media. That came two days after meeting with Chicago's search team.

The Bears have also interviewed six candidates for head coach: Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores and former Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

The Bears are set to conduct a second interview with Eberflus next Monday, making him the first known finalist for either position.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .