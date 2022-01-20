ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears interview 49ers director of personnel Ran Carthon for general manager position

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kiMoe_0dqNCXCg00

(670 The Score) The Bears held an interview Wednesday with 49ers director of personnel Ran Carthon for their general manager position.

Carthon has been with the 49ers organization since 2017, first as the director of pro personnel before becoming the director of personnel this year. He previously worked for the Falcons (2008-'11) and Rams (2012-'16) before arriving in San Francisco.

The 49ers are 39-42 over the last five seasons. San Francisco went 10-7 in 2021, reaching the playoffs and earning a 23-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday in the wild-card round.

The Bears have interviewed nine candidates for general manager: Carthon, Patriots consultant Eliot Wolf, Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland.

Dodds withdrew his name from consideration from the Bears on Wednesday, according to a report from NFL Media. That came two days after meeting with Chicago's search team.

The Bears have also interviewed six candidates for head coach: Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores and former Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

The Bears are set to conduct a second interview with Eberflus next Monday, making him the first known finalist for either position.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

A riveting NFL playoff weekend has implications for the Chicago Bears: 5 coaching candidates are now free, Aaron Rodgers’ looming decision — and an in-demand GM possibility

The weekend slate of NFL playoff games was more than just riveting television for Chicago Bears fans. Five coordinators under consideration for the Bears head coaching job coached in the games. One executive in the running to be the Bears general manager saw his team advance to the AFC championship game. And one longtime thorn in the Bears’ side ruminated about what’s next after his loss. As ...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ran Carthon
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
TMZ.com

Antonio Brown Hit Miami Nightclub & Racked Up $15K Bill After Bucs Loss

Antonio Brown celebrated the demise of Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers in style on Sunday -- partying hard at a Miami nightclub just hours after his former team was booted from the playoffs. TMZ Sports has learned ... the ex-Bucs wideout watched his old squad lose to the Rams in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Bears#Bills#American Football#Cowboys#Patriots#Colts#Titans#Browns#Champ Kelly#Nfl Media#Lions#Packers#Dolphins#Eagles#Twitter
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Posts Photo Of Himself In New Uniform

Antonio Brown has not yet signed with another NFL team, but it appears he has his sights set on an AFC franchise. On Tuesday afternoon, Brown posted a photo of himself in a Baltimore Ravens uniform on Twitter. It’s unclear if that means he’ll sign with the team this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
Ok Magazine

Aaron Rodgers Considering Pulling A 'Tom Brady' After Green Bay Packers Loss: 'He Is Looking To Give It A Go With Another Team,' Source Spills

All eyes have been on Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers lost their playoffs game 10-13 over the weekend. The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22. The 38-year-old admitted after the game that he was feeling "numb," telling reporters: "I didn’t think it was gonna end like this," per Fox News.
NFL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
761
Followers
2K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy