Baby shot in the Bronx; suspect sought: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A baby was shot at least once in the Bronx on Wednesday night, the NYPD said.

Cops said the baby was shot at around 6:45 p.m. on the corner of Valentine Avenue and East 198th Street.

The baby was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Their condition and gender is unknown at this time.

Authorities said people should avoid the vicinity of East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue as they investigate.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story..Check back for updates.