While that phrase lacks the gravitas of “The British are coming” or “Remember the Alamo,” it's impactful enough to lure armies of tourists to Kentucky. Last year, more than 1 million visitors blazed Kentucky's Bourbon Trail, a distance from north to south of 130 miles. Taking advantage of this, three enterprising tourism directors joined forces to connect their cities based on the twin pleasures of bourbon and food.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO