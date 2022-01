Jane Mitchell Talbot was born in White Plains, New York, on August 4, 1935, to Catherine Cheatham Mitchell and Joseph C. Mitchell. Her family moved to Texas when she was a baby, and she grew up in Highland Park, attending The Hockaday School in Dallas. After graduation, Jane earned a career degree from the Katharine Gibbs School in New York. She later graduated from Pan American University (UTRGV) with a degree in English.

