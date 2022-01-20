January is School Board Appreciation Month

As many of you might recall, I shared as we returned from the winter break that the six weeks following the break might be the most challenging of the entire year. I also remain resolutely confident that we will continue to move through these weeks with the same tenacity, patience, and grace that we have navigated this pandemic – together – One Northshore. When the going gets tough (and it certainly is) Northshore gets going. We are now almost three full weeks out from the winter break!! Next week will be week four and finals week for our secondary school students. Time continues to fly by as we work to make the most of each and every day; the days are long, but the years are short -- and these are indeed our best days. Thank you one and all for your herculean efforts right now; together all things are possible.

BOTHELL, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO