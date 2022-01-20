ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrea Gibson

January is School Board Appreciation Month

ccenterdispatch.com
 6 days ago

Unofficial Regular Board of Education Meeting Minutes from Monday, January 10, 2022 supplied by August Zeller...

www.ccenterdispatch.com

sequoyahcountytimes.com

Central students appreciate board members

Central Elementary students showed their appreciation to the Central Board of Education with cards and candy. The members are standing in front of a large card signed by PK-3, PK-4, and Kindergarten students. The card says “Thank you for Bee-lieving in Us.” Central Board Members pictured left to right: Greg Walton-Clerk; David Slaughter-Vice-President; Roger Crawford-Deputy Clerk/Member; Damon…
EDUCATION
Arab American News

Dearborn reorganizes school board, celebrates School Board Recognition Month

DEARBORN — As part of School Board Recognition Month, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko thanked trustees for their service and the board was reorganized. “I want to take a moment to recognize our outstanding board team that we have here in Dearborn,” Maleyko said. “Thank you for your outstanding service to the school community and for your dedication to our vision of students first. This has really been the toughest challenge (the COVID-19 pandemic) I can say in my career and I think a lot of us can probably say for us in our lifetimes.”
DEARBORN, MI
#Board Of Education#Board Counsel#Clerk
dailytrib.com

SUPERINTENDENT’S MESSAGE: Thank a BCISD school board member this month

For $5 (approximately $115 today), you could have joined President George Washington on Jan. 9, 1793, to observe the first hot-air balloon flight in North America. Joining President Washington in Philadelphia that morning were future presidents John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe along with some 40,000 spectators.
BURNET, TX
nsd.org

Thursday Thoughts: School Board Recognition Month, COVID-19 Update, Thank You to Subs and Volunteers, and More

As many of you might recall, I shared as we returned from the winter break that the six weeks following the break might be the most challenging of the entire year. I also remain resolutely confident that we will continue to move through these weeks with the same tenacity, patience, and grace that we have navigated this pandemic – together – One Northshore. When the going gets tough (and it certainly is) Northshore gets going. We are now almost three full weeks out from the winter break!! Next week will be week four and finals week for our secondary school students. Time continues to fly by as we work to make the most of each and every day; the days are long, but the years are short -- and these are indeed our best days. Thank you one and all for your herculean efforts right now; together all things are possible.
BOTHELL, WA
CBS Miami

Broward School Board Narrows List Of Candidates For Superintendent Of Schools Job

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board has narrowed its list of candidates for the coveted superintendent of schools job. “Motion passes unanimously,” said board chair Laurie Levinson, as she announced the approval of the semifinalist. Out of 39 men and women who applied to lead the nation’s sixth-largest school district, four have made the initial final cut. “We ended up with four semifinalists moving forward,” added Laurie Levinson The board met for about three hours on Tuesday and after some discussion with the recruitment firm hired to find qualified applicants, decided to interview Broward interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, Palm Beach County...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
KEYC

Mankato Area Public Schools board to begin monthly roundtables

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Public Schools board is beginning monthly roundtables starting next week. The roundtables will serve as a way for residents to have conversations with board members who otherwise wouldn’t be able to at board meetings. There will be no set agenda, but board...
MANKATO, MN
Andrea Gibson
kqradio.com

South Hamilton school board to meet for a special session on Friday, January 21.

There will be a special meeting of the South Hamilton Community School Board on Friday evening,January 21 at 7:00 p.m. in the middle school high school board room. The agenda for the meeting is to approve a student council fundraiser, make a change to the 2021-22 school calendar,discuss a personnel issue and other matters that may come before the board.
EDUCATION
Oxford Eagle

Local church shows appreciation to Oxford Schools Superintendent

Local church members from East St. Peter M.B. Church surprised Superintendent Bradley Roberson with a token of appreciation for his outstanding and dedicated service to the children in the Oxford community. Roberson said he is thankful to everyone involved in servicing and supporting the kids. “I am sure you have...
OXFORD, MS
rsfpost.com

RSFA January Board: Progress

The RSF Association board meetings have lately left me underwhelmed. Lots of talk about process issues and regulations, very little actual action that improves our lives as residents in the community. However this latest January meeting had three items that positively impact us. More thoughts about this at the end.
SAN DIEGO, CA
saratogafalcon.org

After months of deliberation, school board leaves bell schedule unchanged

After receiving teacher and student negative feedback for the first semester bell schedule that lacks a daily tutorial, district leaders sent a survey to the students, parents and staff members at both Saratoga and Los Gatos High before winter break to gauge which schedule changes the stakeholders would like to see.
SARATOGA, CA
GazetteXtra

Town of Turtle supervisors to meet over boundary agreement with city of Beloit

TOWN OF TURTLE The Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors will meet virtually Wednesday to hear legal advice related to its effort to reach a boundary agreement with the city of Beloit, according to Town Clerk Deb Bennett. The board is expected to meet in open session, go into closed session to hear legal strategy related to the boundary agreement talks, then return to open session to take possible action...
BELOIT, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County Christian School pushing to boost enrollment

BELOIT Rock County Christian School is letting its light shine. It’s in the heart of a marketing push to attract new students for the 2022 school year, touting everything from its entrepreneurship program to community involvement. Its efforts coincide with National School Choice Week, held Jan. 23 to Jan. 29. Schools participating in the private...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
CBS Chicago

St. John’s Lutheran School In Lombard Begins Student Mask Exemptions Amid Protests, Staff Resignations

LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) — Dozens of masks are off at one west suburban grade school. Student mask exemptions at St. John’s Lutheran School in Lombard began this week and have pushed about a sixth of the school’s staff members out the door in protest. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov found a loophole making it legal – for now. Tuesday marked the second day of widespread exemptions at St. John Lutheran School. Parents and a former staffer said at least 30 families filled out a “religious right of conscience exemption” form so their students would not have to wear masks. That is more...
LOMBARD, IL
Itemlive.com

Lynn School Committee interviews candidates for legal services

LYNN — The School Committee interviewed six candidates Monday night to fill the vacancy of the committee’s legal services role. The interviewees at the meeting included Donna Brewer, Howard Greenspan and The post Lynn School Committee interviews candidates for legal services appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA

