With dangerous wind chills expected, groups step up to keep KC residents warm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dangerous wind chills, as low as negative 15 degrees, are expected overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning in the Kansas City area.

The advice for parents if you have kids heading to the bus stop: Keep them home as long as possible. It’ll be that cold. Cold enough where frost bite will be a concern for unprotected layers of skin exposed for long periods of time.

With the cold temperatures sweeping across the Kansas City metro, organizations are stepping up to make sure everyone in the area can stay warm.

“We have a lot of people in our community who do not have the means to be able to purchase warm clothing for the winter season. And so one of the things that we offer at the Center of Grace is this clothing closet,” said Sylvia Romero with Center of Grace.

Groups like hers are providing warm clothes for free, for those in need. Their goal is to make sure our community stays warm.

“We have clothes for babies and children and adults,” Romero said. “And so we want to make sure that they have coats, that they have socks, that they have gloves and blankets,” Romero said.

Cities and organizations are also opening warming centers across the Kansas City area. Independence, for example, opened the Roger T. Sermon Community Center for anyone to use.

Meanwhile, local fire officials have issued a warning as the cold ramps up for people turning up their heat. Home heating is the no. 2 cause of fires in the United States.

“A lot of times these fires can be prevented just by following some tips. They really can make the difference between life and death,” said Mike Hall with the Olathe Fire Department.

Olathe firefighters put an emphasis on space heaters. Make sure the power cords aren’t under clothes, set them on flat surfaces, and turn them off when they’re not in use, when you’re asleep or not at home.

“When you do use them, make sure that you keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away, maybe it’s the couch, maybe it’s your bed, maybe it’s curtains, whatever it could be,” Hall said.

If you need warm clothing, you can contact the Center of Grace or Grace Untied Community Ministries, among many other organizations helping across the KC metro.

