Kansas Sen. Moran opposes attempt to eliminate the filibuster [VIDEO]

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) spoke Wednesday on the U.S. Senate Floor regarding the Democrats’ attempt to eliminate the filibuster and pass partisan election reform legislation.

“Americans voted for a Congress that is nearly a 50-50 split between the parties in the House and precisely 50-50 in the Senate,” said Sen. Moran. “Americans did not vote to give one party free rein to implement an unprecedented power grab, to nationalize elections and fundamentally reshape the way the Senate passes legislation by eliminating the filibuster.

Federalizing elections would export a traditional state authority to the federal government and defer decisions on how citizens elect their Congressional representatives to Congress. This is inherently less responsive and less accountable.

“Freedoms and liberties are protected by process,” continued Sen. Moran. “Process is set by the Constitution and the rules of the United States Senate, which requires 60 votes for legislation to be considered and passed. In the circumstance that those processes are eroded, we erode the personal freedoms of Kansans and all Americans as a result.”