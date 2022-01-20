ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

SCOTUS allows Jan. 6 panel to get Trump documents

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TX5GT_0dqN8sQw00

In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The justices on Wednesday rejected a bid by Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the issue is finally resolved by the courts. Trump’s lawyers had hoped to prolong the court fight and keep the documents on hold.

Following the high court’s action, there is no legal impediment to turning over the documents, which are held by the National Archives and Records Administration. They include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes dealing with Jan. 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The committee already has begun to receive records Trump wanted kept secret, said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee chairman and vice chairwoman, respectively.

“The Supreme Court’s action tonight is a victory for the rule of law and American democracy,” Thompson and Cheney said in a statement pledging to “uncover all the facts about the violence of January 6th and its causes.”

White House spokesman Mike Gwin called the ruling “an important step forward” for the investigation, “and in ensuring accountability for an unprecedented assault on our democracy and the rule of law.”

The House committee agreed to defer its attempt to get some documents, at the request of the Biden White House. The current administration was concerned that releasing all of the Trump administration documents sought by the committee could compromise national security and executive privilege.

Alone among the justices, Clarence Thomas said he would have granted Trump’s request to keep the documents on hold.

Trump’s attorneys had asked the high court to reverse rulings by the federal appeals court in Washington and block the release of the records even after President Joe Biden waived executive privilege over them.

In an unsigned opinion, the court acknowledged there are “serious and substantial concerns” over whether a former president can win a court order to prevent disclosure of certain records from his time in office in a situation like this one.

But the court noted that the appeals court determined that Trump’s assertion of privilege over the documents would fail under any circumstances, “even if he were the incumbent.”

It said the issue of a former president’s ability to claim executive privilege would have to wait for another day.

The court took issue with the conclusion of the appeals court that downplayed a former president’s interests, suggesting that the current president could in essence ignore his predecessor’s claims.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who worked in the White House under President George W. Bush, wrote separately to argue that “a former President must be able to successfully invoke the Presidential communications privilege for communications that occurred during his Presidency, even if the current President does not support the privilege claim.”

But Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee, did not object to the outcome Wednesday, and neither did the other two justices Trump selected, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

Before and after the riot, Trump promoted false theories about election fraud and suggested the “real insurrection” was on Election Day, when he lost to Biden.

Repeating arguments they made before lower courts, Trump’s attorneys had urged the justices to step in, arguing that the case concerned all future occupants of the White House. Former presidents had “a clear right to protect their confidential records from premature dissemination,” Trump’s lawyers said.

“Congress cannot engage in meandering fishing expeditions in the hopes of embarrassing President Trump or exposing the President’s and his staff’s sensitive and privileged communications ‘for the sake of exposure,’” they added.

But the House committee responded in its high court brief that although the facts of the case are “unprecedented,” the decision was “not a difficult one.”

There was no explanation for the timing of the court’s action. But the National Archives told the appeals court and Trump’s lawyers that it would turn over some documents it asserted were not part of the court case on Wednesday absent a new court order.

Also on Wednesday, the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas to leaders of an alt-right group who appeared at events promoting baseless claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election.

The committee demanded records and testimony from Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey — internet personalities who have promoted white supremacist beliefs — regarding what lawmakers say is their promotion of unsupported claims about the election and their presence on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

Since its creation last summer, the committee has interviewed almost 350 people as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the attack and the events leading up to it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
KTLA

Supreme Court to hear challenge to consideration of race in college admissions

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to the consideration of race in college admissions, adding affirmative action to major cases on abortion, guns, religion and COVID-19 already on the agenda. The court said it will take up lawsuits claiming that Harvard University, a private institution, and the University of North Carolina, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

U.S. puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid tensions with Russia

The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert Monday to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine. President Joe Biden consulted with key European leaders, underscoring U.S. solidarity with allies there. Putting the U.S.-based troops on heightened alert […]
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Nick Fuentes
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
KTLA

Mulling run for L.A. mayor, Rick Caruso changes registration to Democrat

Rick Caruso, the shopping mall magnate who is considering a run for mayor of heavily Democratic Los Angeles, said Monday he has changed his political affiliation from no party preference to Democrat. Caruso dropped his longtime Republican affiliation in favor of no party preference when he previously considered running for mayor, the L.A. Daily News reported in 2012. He has […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Executive Privilege#Scotus#The Supreme Court#American#White House
KTLA

D.C., 3 states sue Google over privacy concerns

The District of Columbia and three states are suing Google for allegedly deceiving consumers and invading their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked. In the lawsuit filed Monday in a District of Columbia court, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleges Google has “systematically” deceived consumers about […]
INTERNET
KTLA

California paid COVID sick leave would return under new agreement

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers announced on Tuesday that they reached an agreement on a framework to again require employers to provide paid COVID-19 supplemental sick leave. Under the framework, employees would continue to have access to paid sick leave through Sept. 30, 2022, the governor’s office announced. It would be retroactive and cover COVID-19 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Feds launch website to claim 2nd half of child tax credit

The federal government launched a revamped website Monday — the first day of tax filing season — to help people who were eligible for the expanded child tax credit under last year’s pandemic relief bill claim the second half of the payment they were due. The site, ChildTaxCredit.gov, features a new tool that directs taxpayers to […]
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KTLA

California AG warns of fake COVID-19 testing sites

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday urged people to beware of illegitimate COVID-19 testing sites that have been popping up around the state amid an increased demand for the tests. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Jan. 25, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

New bill would require all California schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19

A California lawmaker known for tightening restrictions on school vaccine laws will propose a bill Monday to close a loophole in the state’s requirement that children receive COVID-19 shots. State Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) will announce Monday morning a bill to add COVID-19 vaccines to California’s list of required inoculations for attending K-12 schools, a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California appears to have passed peak of omicron variant wave

California showed signs it turned the corner on the omicron wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with infection rates falling and hospitalizations well short of the overwhelming deluge officials feared a few weeks ago. Over 15,000 people are hospitalized with coronavirus, a huge figure but well short of last January’s peak of about 22,000 and half […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy