A MALE HOSTAGE HAS BEEN RELEASED UNINJURED. No information on the name of the hostage that was released. Four hostages are being held in a hostage situation that took place during Shabbat services at Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. The FBI, SWAT and police have been on the situation that began this morning at around11:00 a.m. Local Dallas authorities are in charge with the FBI in a support role in negotiating an agreement for the release of the hostages.

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO