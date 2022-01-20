Carbondale home hit by gunfire

Students filing into a building, armed with No. 2 pencils, to take the SAT, the standardized test that could determine their futures, will soon be a thing of the past. Starting in 2024, the SAT will be taken exclusively on a computer, the College Board announced Tuesday. In addition to...
Pfizer has begun a study comparing its original COVID-19 vaccine with doses specially tweaked to match the hugely contagious Omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday. COVID-19 vaccine makers have been updating their shots to better match Omicron in case global health authorities decide the...
(CNN) — "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress Cheryl Hines has condemned her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s comments about Anne Frank, who was murdered by Nazis as a teenager, which he made during a rally against vaccine mandates. Kennedy, a longtime opponent of vaccines, invoked Nazi Germany in his screed...
MIAMI (AP) — The Coast Guard searched through the night Wednesday for 39 people missing from a capsized boat after a solitary survivor was found clinging to the overturned hull off the Florida coast. Crews on at least four ships and five aircraft already scanned a vast area about the size of Rhode Island on Tuesday after the man was pulled to safety.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced Tuesday she'd run for her 18th full term in Congress, saying there's more work to do "for the children" on healthcare, climate change, gun violence and the economy. "Our Democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the...
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is withdrawing its Covid vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers, citing the Supreme Court's recent decision to block the rule. The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday that the withdrawal of the emergency mandate would be effective on Wednesday. Earlier...
David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game's great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez's hand rested on Ortiz's shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
The Santa Clara County Superior Court has issued a restraining order against a woman who has allegedly been stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook for more than a year. The woman, who claims he is the father of her children, is accused of emailing Cook photos of a loaded pistol and trespassing at his home in Palo Alto.
