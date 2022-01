Danny Ainge and the 1981 BYU basketball team returned to the Marriott Center last Saturday night, more than 40 years after doing what no other Cougars team has done since. As a No. 6 seed, BYU beat No. 11 Princeton and No. 3 UCLA to advance to the Sweet 16, and then edged No. 2 Notre Dame to reach the Elite Eight, before falling to No. 1 Virginia and Ralph Sampson in the 1981 NCAA Tournament, one game short of the Final Four.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO