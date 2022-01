MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The former Shopko building in Mankato will be the future home of a hockey rink, restaurants, meeting areas, activities and more. The facility will soon be transformed into Pond on Madison, which will house an ice rink that measures 130 feet by 60 feet, a new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, which will have one of the largest outdoor patio areas in southern Minnesota, and a Green Mill On The Go.

MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO