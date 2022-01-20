ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man on probation crashes into car during chase in Fresno, police say

By Kellie Helton
 6 days ago

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after leading officers on a chase through Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officials say the chase began when officers were trying to arrest a wanted man on probation in the area of Fruit and Dakota avenues in Fresno.

During the chase, officers say the suspect crashed into a car near Herndon and Blackstone avenues. Nobody was injured in the crash.

The chase ended at a gas station near Ingram and Spruce avenues in Fresno. Officers couldn’t provide any details about why the suspect was wanted by law enforcement prior to the chase.

No other details have been provided about the chase by authorities at this time.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

