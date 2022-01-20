Gunna Jokes About "RiRi Effect" After Rihanna Dressed As Him For Halloween

In what has been one of the strangest hip-hop beefs in a while, the Gunna vs. Freddie Gibbs situation continues to be addressed. On Friday (Jan. 14), Gunna appeared on The Breakfast Club and was asked about the situation with Gibbs, which popped off on Twitter a day before the release of the YSL rapper's new album, DS4EVER. "It came out the blue," Gunna admitted about the beef. "I was rapping and his name came up. I had to let him know before it came out, 'cause I aint really on no sucker time. I'm really, like, trying to address everything and every situation before anything happen. So you already know, I knew where he stood at before anything, off top. He a man, and he gon' let you know. 'I got a problem with you, or I don't got a problem with you.' That's it. That's really what it was. You said what you said and I said what I said."

