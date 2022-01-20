Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer

Temperatures struggle to warm up today with highs in the 20s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm throughout the rest of the work week as dry weather continues. The weekend looks to be mild and sunny with highs in the 40s. CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings...
I hope your week is going great so far. We have made it just about halfway through and cruising right on to the weekend. Boy it was cold on Tuesday. 30 degrees colder on Tuesday than Monday. We do warm up a little bit on Wednesday, not much but a little.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be another cold morning across the region...and many of us will begin the day with temperatures in the single-digits and wind chills below zero... As the day wears on and a warm front slides across the state on Wednesday...south-southwest winds will increase at 10-to-20...
After a second straight day near 60°, colder weather is on the way for rest of the workweek, and it will get frigid to start the weekend. The coldest weather in 4 years is possible in Atlanta. Wednesday weather:. Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: 52°. Normal high: 55°. Chance...
Another beautiful day with light winds and mild temperatures. Wind Advisories are in place for portions of Southern California up through Ventura County/ The advisory will last through Wednesday afternoon for more offshore Santa Anas. High surf Advisory also remains in play through Wednesday for the Central Coast along west and northwest facing beaches.
West Monroe, LA – (01/25/22) Crystal clear skies this afternoon after shower activity last night and lingering rain this morning. Clear conditions will be a theme through the night and into the day tomorrow. As it currently stands, forecasts holds the winds out for the north through Wednesday evening....
