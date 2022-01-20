ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer

By Travis Meyer
News On 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColder weather is moving in. Meteorologist...

www.newson6.com

kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Continued cold on Wednesday

Temperatures struggle to warm up today with highs in the 20s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm throughout the rest of the work week as dry weather continues. The weekend looks to be mild and sunny with highs in the 40s. CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings...
1011now.com

Wednesday Forecast: A Chilly breeze will be blowing...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be another cold morning across the region...and many of us will begin the day with temperatures in the single-digits and wind chills below zero... As the day wears on and a warm front slides across the state on Wednesday...south-southwest winds will increase at 10-to-20...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS 46

FORECAST: Cooler on Wednesday; Frigid this weekend

After a second straight day near 60°, colder weather is on the way for rest of the workweek, and it will get frigid to start the weekend. The coldest weather in 4 years is possible in Atlanta. Wednesday weather:. Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: 52°. Normal high: 55°. Chance...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
KEYT

Tuesday Evening Forecast Jan 25th

Another beautiful day with light winds and mild temperatures. Wind Advisories are in place for portions of Southern California up through Ventura County/ The advisory will last through Wednesday afternoon for more offshore Santa Anas. High surf Advisory also remains in play through Wednesday for the Central Coast along west and northwest facing beaches.
WOWT

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast

Douglas County announced Tuesday it saw the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started. The next hearing date in Los Angeles is in two weeks. The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash. Digital Keno bill at Nebraska Legislature. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Nebraska...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
myarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Tuesday, January 25th

West Monroe, LA – (01/25/22) Crystal clear skies this afternoon after shower activity last night and lingering rain this morning. Clear conditions will be a theme through the night and into the day tomorrow. As it currently stands, forecasts holds the winds out for the north through Wednesday evening....
WEST MONROE, LA

