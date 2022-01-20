ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. announces ATRIP-II projects for 2022

Governor Ivey releases 2022 projects funded by state gas tax

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey announced the projects that will be financed by the Alabama Transportation Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) in 2022 on Wednesday. More than $40 million will be used this year to fund road and bridge projects across the state. 32 projects were chosen for funding by ATRIP-II and two of those projects are occurring in the Wiregrass.
