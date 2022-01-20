Gov. announces ATRIP-II projects for 2022

MONTGOMERY — Laptops, office furniture, vehicles and other items are among the lots up for bid in the next state surplus property auction starting Thursday. The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction via GovDeals.com starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 with bidding running until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26. For information on becoming an authorized bidder, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/online-auctions. The auction items are listed here: www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.
