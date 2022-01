BFC Partners today announced the closing and groundbreaking for the second phase of their project at 1607 Surf Avenue in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. The 361,361 square foot development will include the construction of a new ten-story mixed-use building containing a total of 376, 100% affordable rental units, roughly 9,000 square feet of community and facility space and over 11,000 square feet of commercial space, with 2,500 square feet dedicated to the New York City Health and Hospital Corporation (HHC) to establish a small primary care facility on location. The project was financed through the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC)’s Extremely Low- and Low-Income Affordability Program and Voluntary Inclusionary Housing program. In total, the cost of development for the project is approximately $189 million. Renderings of the project can be found HERE.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO