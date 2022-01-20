ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Salvation Army vehicle in “urgent” need of money for repairs

By Scarlett O'Hara
 6 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Salvation Army vehicle needs money for repairs.

Volunteers with The Canteen Run work with the Champaign County Salvation Army to help the community. They’ll load up a re-purposed ambulance with clothes, food and other donations and deliver them to people in need.

The group says the ambulance needs repaired – and it’s an expensive process. Even when it’s not running, members step up and offer to drive their own cars.

“It just goes to show the relationships that have been built and have lasted for years now with some of the folks that we know that don’t have an address… And that commitment level of our volunteers,” Jason Fisher, the Youth and Family Director with Good Shepherd Lutheran Church said. “No matter what we have available, we make sure that we still meet that schedule.”

The Canteen Run says they still need clothing and toiletry donations. They’re especially low on double, triple and extra large men’s clothes. If you’d like to donate or help repair their ambulance, you can find them on Facebook , their website , or via email at cucanteenrun@gmail.com.

