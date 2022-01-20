ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

World’s oldest man dies in Spain at 112, weeks shy of 113th birthday

By Chris Williams
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOldest living person (male) - Saturnino de la Fuente García 🇪🇸 112 years and 211 days. The world’s oldest man on record died at 112 years old and 341 days, according to Guinness World Records. The agency said Saturnino de la Fuente García passed away...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
raleighnews.net

Spain's Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, oldest living man, dies at 112

LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age 112. The announcement of his death was made by the Guinness World Records. Garca died at home in Leon in Spain's north-western region. He died only weeks before his 113th...
EUROPE
fox5atlanta.com

Zoo Atlanta: Ozzie, world's oldest male gorilla, has died

ATLANTA - The world’s oldest male gorilla has died. Zoo Atlanta said Ozzie was found deceased by his care team on Tuesday. He was 61. Veterinarians do not yet know the cause of Ozzie’s death, but said he did show a decrease in appetite last Thursday. The Animal Care and Veterinary Teams were providing him with supportive care to encourage him to eat and drink.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Tanaka
Daily Mail

The ultimate high-flyer: Fearless 'airline stewardess' perches on top of the 2,722ft Burj Khalifa as an Emirates A380 thunders past for daredevil commercial

A fearless 'airline stewardess' who went viral when she stood atop the world's tallest building in an Emirates airlines advertisement last year has repeated the feat - but this time with even higher stakes. Skydiver and social media star Nicole Smith-Ludvik once again donned her Emirates uniform and clambered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#World Record#Saturnino De La#Usa Today#Cultural Leonesa#Supercentenarian#Kyodo News#Fox Business
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Tonga eruption equivalent to hundreds of Hiroshimas: NASA

The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains". The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered huge tsunami waves. "We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five to 30 megatons (five to 30 million tonnes) of TNT," NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a press release. NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15 kilotons (15,000 tonnes) of TNT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vice

I Spent Years Getting to Know a Teenage Serial Killer

At 3:15AM on the 24th of October, 2002, armed police closed in on a rest stop just off an interstate in Maryland. There, hiding out inside a blue Chevrolet Caprice, were 41-year-old Gulf War veteran John Muhammad, and Lee Malvo, then aged just 17. Together, for the previous 23 days,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

YouTuber Grace Victory, 31, who fell ill with Covid while pregnant says she imagined 'floating in a river' while in a coma for two months and savours 'mundane moments' like 'eating takeaway on the sofa' now she is well

A YouTube star who was placed in a coma for two months while battling Covid has revealed how she dreamed her body was 'floating down a river' while comatose and that she loves 'mundane moments' now that she is well. Grace Victory, 31, from High Wycombe, who has built a...
TV & VIDEOS
Shropshire Star

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfield actress Kathryn Kates dies

The US actress was described as a ‘powerful force of nature’ with ‘enough patience to fill 10 ships’. Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives. The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with...
CELEBRITIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delta passenger mooned flight attendant, threw can at traveler, FBI says

NEW YORK - A 29-year-old man is accused of carrying on violent and disruptive behavior during an eight-hour flight from Ireland to the United States earlier this month, according to court documents that were unsealed on Friday. Shane McInerney, 29, appeared in federal court in Downtown Brooklyn on Friday, Jan....
BROOKLYN, NY
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Dogs of All Time

Creating a manageable list of famous dogs is no easy task. Even before dogs became internet famous, there was a lengthy roster of canines who leaped into our imagination, making us laugh and cry — just like some of the best family-friendly dogs — inspiring us and guiding us with their exploits, real and fictional. […]
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy