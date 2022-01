Idaho’s basketball season (5-14, 2-7) has improved from a rout to, optimistically, a work in progress. With a dozen games remaining, the Vandals earned their first Big Sky Conference win against Sacramento State by a point, in overtime last Saturday. They followed that with their first back-to-back wins this season when they eked out an 84-79 nail-biter in the last 10 seconds against Portland State Monday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO