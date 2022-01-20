ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Watching the Skies: When Venus will shine brightest

WOOD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last several months, Venus has been easily noticeable...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
chestertownspy.org

February 2022 Sky-Watch

Jupiter approaches conjunction with the Sun this month, but before it does, we can still spot it low in the western sky for an hour after sunset during the first week of February. As of February 4th, Saturn is in conjunction with the Sun, so it is already our of sight. But it will re-appear in the morning eastern sky by the end of February.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Brightest X-Ray “Cow” Supernova Observed By Astronomers

Almost four years ago, astronomers discovered a supernova that didn’t fit in: AT2018cow – simply known as the "Cow" – was brighter and shorter than other such events. It turned out to be the first of several unusual stellar explosions. Now, the brightest “cow” in X-ray has been observed.
ASTRONOMY
skyandtelescope.org

Watch an Asteroid Race Across the Sky

The kilometer-wide, potentially hazardous asteroid 1994 PC1 will fly past Earth on January 18th. Good news on two counts: It won’t hit us, and it’s bright enough to see in a 4-inch telescope. Asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 is big and potentially hazardous, meaning that its orbit intersects Earth's....
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet
CBS Philly

How, When To See Wolf Moon To Light Up Sky Monday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ll want to keep your eyes to the sky Monday night. It’s the first full moon of the year, known as the wolf moon. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year. The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m. You’ll want to look toward the northeast, just above the horizon. NASA says both Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
SpaceRef

Studying The 'Lost Habitable' World of Venus

Venus hides a wealth of information that could help us better understand Earth and exoplanets, or those planets outside our solar system. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is designing mission concepts to survive the planet's extreme temperatures and atmospheric pressure. This image is a composite of data from NASA's Magellan spacecraft and Pioneer Venus Orbiter.
ASTRONOMY
astrobiology.com

Life Could Be Thriving In The Clouds Of Venus

Is there life on Venus? For more than a century, scientists have pondered this question. Now, there is renewed interest in Venus as a place that could support living organisms. "We are trying to make the case for exploring Venus and to inspire and inform future missions to collect in...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth

The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at its cosmic parking spot a million miles away, bringing it a step closer to its mission to unravel the mysteries of the Universe, NASA said Monday. The delicate burn added 3.6 miles per hour (1.6 meters per second) to Webb's overall speed, just enough to bring it into a "halo" orbit around L2, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
mxdwn.com

A True Romantic Gem is Found in ‘What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?’- Movie Review

How does one define their personal life? It’s a question that lingered in my mind while viewing a film from the country of Georgia named What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? This movie may be marketed as a romance film or even described as a romantic film, and in many ways, it is, just not in the way that you may be thinking. Director and screenwriter Alexandre Koberidze take us on a journey that opens our eyes to the world beyond our thinking and expands his vision into a story of love, appreciation, and acceptance. Think of this as a modern-day fairy tale that can simply draw its roots to the oldest stories regarding love and mystery.
MOVIES
dancingastronaut.com

Crystal Skies share last single of ‘Not Since When’ rollout, ‘Gone’ with MitiS and Linney

Two worlds of melodic-bass collide when Crystal Skies and MitiS team up. “Gone” featuring Linney makes it a complete trilogy of collaborations between the two following “Wait” featuring Monika Santucci and “Forgotten,” from Lost, which was included among our top electronic albums of 2021. The Lost In Dreams-supported single features anthemic builds and melodic drops over smooth vocals from Linney. It’s as evenly split as a collaboration gets and is the last single from Crystal Skies’ debut album Not Since When, set to release on February 11.
MUSIC
cbslocal.com

How, When To See Wolf Moon To Light Up Sky Monday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ll want to keep your eyes to the sky Monday night. It’s the first full moon of the year, known as the wolf moon. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year.
ASTRONOMY
talbotspy.org

February 2022 Sky-Watch

Jupiter approaches conjunction with the Sun this month, but before it does, we can still spot it low in the western sky for an hour after sunset during the first week of February. As of February 4th, Saturn is in conjunction with the Sun, so it is already our of sight. But it will re-appear in the morning eastern sky by the end of February.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy