Watching the Skies: When Venus will shine brightest

Jupiter approaches conjunction with the Sun this month, but before it does, we can still spot it low in the western sky for an hour after sunset during the first week of February. As of February 4th, Saturn is in conjunction with the Sun, so it is already our of sight. But it will re-appear in the morning eastern sky by the end of February.
Almost four years ago, astronomers discovered a supernova that didn’t fit in: AT2018cow – simply known as the "Cow" – was brighter and shorter than other such events. It turned out to be the first of several unusual stellar explosions. Now, the brightest “cow” in X-ray has been observed.
The kilometer-wide, potentially hazardous asteroid 1994 PC1 will fly past Earth on January 18th. Good news on two counts: It won’t hit us, and it’s bright enough to see in a 4-inch telescope. Asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 is big and potentially hazardous, meaning that its orbit intersects Earth's....
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The night sky will shine with a full moon every month in 2022 and stargazers can prepare to see various special celestial events. Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist, shared some of the top astronomy events of the year, including a black moon, supermoons, lunar eclipses and much more.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ll want to keep your eyes to the sky Monday night. It’s the first full moon of the year, known as the wolf moon.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year.
The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m.
You’ll want to look toward the northeast, just above the horizon.
NASA says both Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon.
The second consecutive year in the shadows of COVID-19 has just ended and what’s in the store for the pandemic in 2022 remains an utter mystery. Nevertheless, let us come out of the apprehension of a pandemic and start enjoying nature as it comes to us. Sky watchers are...
Venus hides a wealth of information that could help us better understand Earth and exoplanets, or those planets outside our solar system. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is designing mission concepts to survive the planet's extreme temperatures and atmospheric pressure. This image is a composite of data from NASA's Magellan spacecraft and Pioneer Venus Orbiter.
Is there life on Venus? For more than a century, scientists have pondered this question. Now, there is renewed interest in Venus as a place that could support living organisms. "We are trying to make the case for exploring Venus and to inspire and inform future missions to collect in...
The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at its cosmic parking spot a million miles away, bringing it a step closer to its mission to unravel the mysteries of the Universe, NASA said Monday. The delicate burn added 3.6 miles per hour (1.6 meters per second) to Webb's overall speed, just enough to bring it into a "halo" orbit around L2, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.
After the Big Bang, when Earth was formed, it cooled over the years to develop the crust layer, which now holds all the different life forms as we see today. However, Earth’s inner core remains molten until this day - or that is what had been assumed for long.
Now two key planet players are on your Success Team, you are out in front in terms of personal potential. And if self-belief has been fading a little, it can come back brighter than ever. As Venus and the moon travel together, deep feelings are easier to share – and...
How does one define their personal life? It’s a question that lingered in my mind while viewing a film from the country of Georgia named What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? This movie may be marketed as a romance film or even described as a romantic film, and in many ways, it is, just not in the way that you may be thinking. Director and screenwriter Alexandre Koberidze take us on a journey that opens our eyes to the world beyond our thinking and expands his vision into a story of love, appreciation, and acceptance. Think of this as a modern-day fairy tale that can simply draw its roots to the oldest stories regarding love and mystery.
Two worlds of melodic-bass collide when Crystal Skies and MitiS team up. “Gone” featuring Linney makes it a complete trilogy of collaborations between the two following “Wait” featuring Monika Santucci and “Forgotten,” from Lost, which was included among our top electronic albums of 2021. The Lost In Dreams-supported single features anthemic builds and melodic drops over smooth vocals from Linney. It’s as evenly split as a collaboration gets and is the last single from Crystal Skies’ debut album Not Since When, set to release on February 11.
A SpaceX rocket is on a collision course with the moon after spending almost seven years hurtling through space, experts say. The booster was originally launched from Florida in February 2015 as part of an interplanetary mission to send a space weather satellite on a million-mile journey. But after completing...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ll want to keep your eyes to the sky Monday night. It’s the first full moon of the year, known as the wolf moon. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year.
Jupiter approaches conjunction with the Sun this month, but before it does, we can still spot it low in the western sky for an hour after sunset during the first week of February. As of February 4th, Saturn is in conjunction with the Sun, so it is already our of sight. But it will re-appear in the morning eastern sky by the end of February.
Comments / 0