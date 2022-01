Millions of NFT users see the recent proliferation of the NFT market and mainstream adoption as just the tip of the iceberg for NFT expansion, but for hackers and scammers the NFT industry is a goldmine for rug pulls and an easy way to facilitate hacks. Even the most prominent NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks, which boast some of the industry’s highest floor prices, have fallen victim to the predatory tactics of these scams. With this phenomenon in mind, the layer 1 NFT blockchain Pastel Network developed novel technologies that are proven to provide any user with access to a safe and secure solution for storing and authenticating NFTs.

13 DAYS AGO