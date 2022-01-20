ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SolarWinds acquires Monalytic to enhance mission-critical systems for federal customers

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolarWinds announced it has acquired Monalytic, a monitoring, analytics, and professional services company, and preferred SolarWinds services provider. This acquisition helps provide SolarWinds federal customers with around-the-clock support to help optimize and secure their dynamic IT environments by coupling the company’s effective, accessible, and easy-to-use IT management products with Monalytic’s seasoned...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

