Winter storm leads to closure, cancellation in Richmond County; forecast could be drier

RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — The threat of winter weather later in the week has led to some closures and cancellations in Richmond County.

Jonathon Lewis, director of marketing and membership for the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce, announced Wednesday that the Business After 5 event slated for Thursday evening at Black’s Tire and Auto was canceled.

The next Business After 5 event is scheduled for Feb. 17 at Tina Miller’s State Farm office.

Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump said in an email Wednesday that City Hall would be closed on Friday “due to high confidence in (the) latest weather forecast this morning.”

“All other departments continue with storm protocols and preparations as usual,” Crump continued, adding that the decision for sanitation would be made Friday based on road and ground conditions.

Dr. Jeff Maples, superintendent for Richmond County Schools, said Wednesday evening that the system would make a determination about what to do around noon Thursday.

Likewise, Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian said he was waiting for forecasts on Thursday to make a decision about possible closures on Friday.

The National Weather Service was predicting 2-3 inches of snow for Richmond County on Friday. However, some models have starting trending toward a drier forecast for the week's end, with most of the winter weather being north of N.C. 24 — which runs through Montgomery County — on Thursday night.

Central North Carolina will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Saturday.