ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Winter storm leads to closure, cancellation in Richmond County; forecast could be drier

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0reZAY_0dqN3xfW00
RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — The threat of winter weather later in the week has led to some closures and cancellations in Richmond County.

Jonathon Lewis, director of marketing and membership for the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce, announced Wednesday that the Business After 5 event slated for Thursday evening at Black’s Tire and Auto was canceled.

The next Business After 5 event is scheduled for Feb. 17 at Tina Miller’s State Farm office.

Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump said in an email Wednesday that City Hall would be closed on Friday “due to high confidence in (the) latest weather forecast this morning.”

“All other departments continue with storm protocols and preparations as usual,” Crump continued, adding that the decision for sanitation would be made Friday based on road and ground conditions.

Dr. Jeff Maples, superintendent for Richmond County Schools, said Wednesday evening that the system would make a determination about what to do around noon Thursday.

Likewise, Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian said he was waiting for forecasts on Thursday to make a decision about possible closures on Friday.

The National Weather Service was predicting 2-3 inches of snow for Richmond County on Friday. However, some models have starting trending toward a drier forecast for the week's end, with most of the winter weather being north of N.C. 24 — which runs through Montgomery County — on Thursday night.

Central North Carolina will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: delay

HAMLET — With several secondary roads still icy, students in Richmond County will have a late start on Tuesday. HAMLET -- Announced Monday afternoon by Richmond County Schools public information officer Briana Goins, RCS will operate on a two-hour delay schedule as the effects of Hurricane Irma move into the region overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
HAMLET, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Hamlet, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Rockingham, NC
Government
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Accuweather

Huge Saharan dust cloud knocking on America's door. Dust from the Sahara Desert that has been pouring off the western coast of Africa and into the Atlantic has effectively put the Atlantic hurricane season on pause, with the exception of short-lived Tropical Storm Dolly, which formed on Tuesday in the North Atlantic. The dust is forecast to largely impact the Gulf Coast, but could push northward into the airspace above a few other states.
ENVIRONMENT
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County Schools cancels classes for Friday; most local snow expected east of U.S. 1

HAMLET — Richmond County Schools will be closed on Friday with the National Weather Service issuing a winter weather advisory for central North Carolina. School officials said in an email early Thursday afternoon that all school buildings would be closed for students and staff on Friday and all athletic events and after-school events have been canceled.
HAMLET, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Drier#City Hall#Extreme Weather#Black S Tire And Auto#State Farm#Richmond County Schools
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: winter storm

ROCKINGHAM — As was the case during Hurricane Florence in 2018, Rockingham Dragway was ground zero for Duke Energy’s effort to restore power to a Sandhills region hit hard by last week’s ice storm. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Monday, 01 March 2021 11:30. Sending Texas...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: city hall

ROCKINGHAM — The threat of winter weather later in the week has led to some closures and cancellations in Richmond County. ROCKINGHAM – Storytellers and historians, J.A. Bolton and Edward Snyder, will oversee the Richmond County Historical Society’s program for the month of August. Bolton and Snyder will be discussing the moonshining business, and the people who ran those operations in Richmond County from the 1700s until the 1960s.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy