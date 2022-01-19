ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former LSU commit could be a transfer option for Brian Kelly

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
On Wednesday former LSU commit and Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton entered the transfer portal. The 2020 signee originally committed to the Tigers before backing off his pledge. He would flip to the Bulldogs.

Burton spent the last two seasons with Georgia and played in 22 games according to Sports-Reference. He would haul in 53 passes for 901 yards and eight touchdowns. After winning a national championship with the Bulldogs, Burton is looking to move on to another opportunity.

Alabama could be an option as the Crimson Tide lost both of their top wide receivers to the NFL draft. According to one analyst, LSU could be on the list of potential landing spots for Burton.

Have heard Alabama brought up as an option for Burton early on, per a source. LSU (if he wants to reunite with Cortez Hankton) and Texas A&M (where James Cooley now resides) also make some sense. – Chris Hummer, 247Sports

LSU has added 11 players through the transfer portal for the 2022 team. The team added Kyren Lacy from ULL, Burton could be the second receiver added. The team also potentially lost five other receivers to the portal. Burton would bring more experience to the team.

