Harry James Thornton: MGK and Megan Fox are Billy Bob and Angie ‘copycats’

Dad did it first!

Harry James Thornton chatted exclusively with Page Six about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s rehashing of the Aughts-era headline-grabbing antics of his father, Billy Bob Thornton, and former stepmom Angelina Jolie.

“Ah, they’re copycats!” the “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” star, 27, said with a laugh, while sharing his thoughts on Kelly wearing a vial of Fox’s blood around his neck.

“I just thought it was a necklace,” Harry says of his childhood memories of Billy Bob and Jolie’s infamous blood vial jewelry. “Now … I think it’s gross to have someone’s DNA wrapped around your neck all day. It’s definitely interesting.”

After taking a beat, though, Harry admitted that he is amused by the “Bloody Valentine” musician, 30, and the “Transformers” actress, 35, paying homage — intentionally or not — to Billy Bob, 66, and Jolie, 46.

“He’s set trends,” Harry said of his father’s enduring impact. “I think that’s awesome. I can appreciate that.”

Also appreciated is Billy Bob’s fervent support of his son’s foray into reality TV. E!’s new series sees Hollywood scions — including Taylor Hasselhoff, Ebie and more celebrity offspring — getting their hands dirty restoring Colorado’s Saddleback Ranch after a yearlong COVID-19 shutdown.

“My dad told me, ‘You’re going to be on TV, so be careful and don’t do anything too embarrassing,’” Harry recalled. “But he told me to also have fun and let me know that he was really excited for me.”

During his 30 days as a ranch hand, the prop master and luxury real estate agent had to pick dingleberries out of sheep’s wool, learn to ride a horse, artificially inseminate a cow and surveil the birth of a calf.

Harry told us that his childhood “glamping” trips with Billy Bob and Jolie offered him a taste of life off the grid — but hardly prepared him for grueling chores he would be assigned on “Ranch Rules.”

“We had the RV and we went to those campsites where you park there. We never actually went on a trail or anything. That’s as far as camping as I’ve gone,” he remembered.

“But it was fun! [Angelina] used to buy us space food [in freeze-dried packets], like space ice cream. We’d go out and we’d pretend that we were out there camping for days.”

"Glamping" is just one of many fond memories Harry has from his time living with Jolie, who was married to Billy Bob from 2000 to 2003. (Nearly two decades after the pair's divorce, Jolie has maintained close relationships with both father and son.)

“She’s very family-oriented and children-oriented,” Harry said of the movie star, who now shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

“So, when I was younger, it was awesome growing up with someone like her because she loves kids. And then now I can appreciate all the stuff she did for us when we were younger.”

Harry’s mother is former Playboy model Pietra Dawn Cherniak, who also shares 28-year-old son William with Billy Bob. The “Bad Santa” actor wed puppeteer Connie Angland in 2014 and the couple are still together.

Harry told Page Six that Jolie holds a special place in his heart among Billy Bob’s famous exes — a roster that also includes ex-fiancée Laura Dern.

“[Angie’s] at the top of the list,” he gushed.

“Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!