Harry James Thornton: MGK and Megan Fox are Billy Bob and Angie ‘copycats’

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

Dad did it first!

Harry James Thornton chatted exclusively with Page Six about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s rehashing of the Aughts-era headline-grabbing antics of his father, Billy Bob Thornton, and former stepmom Angelina Jolie.

“Ah, they’re copycats!” the “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” star, 27, said with a laugh, while sharing his thoughts on Kelly wearing a vial of Fox’s blood around his neck.

“I just thought it was a necklace,” Harry says of his childhood memories of Billy Bob and Jolie’s infamous blood vial jewelry. “Now … I think it’s gross to have someone’s DNA wrapped around your neck all day. It’s definitely interesting.”

After taking a beat, though, Harry admitted that he is amused by the “Bloody Valentine” musician, 30, and the “Transformers” actress, 35, paying homage — intentionally or not — to Billy Bob, 66, and Jolie, 46.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8HiV_0dqN2RaB00
Harry James Thornton thinks Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are “copycats” of his dad, Billy Bob Thornton, and former stepmom Angelina Jolie.

“He’s set trends,” Harry said of his father’s enduring impact. “I think that’s awesome. I can appreciate that.”

Also appreciated is Billy Bob’s fervent support of his son’s foray into reality TV. E!’s new series sees Hollywood scions — including Taylor Hasselhoff, Ebie and more celebrity offspring — getting their hands dirty restoring Colorado’s Saddleback Ranch after a yearlong COVID-19 shutdown.

“My dad told me, ‘You’re going to be on TV, so be careful and don’t do anything too embarrassing,’” Harry recalled. “But he told me to also have fun and let me know that he was really excited for me.”

During his 30 days as a ranch hand, the prop master and luxury real estate agent had to pick dingleberries out of sheep’s wool, learn to ride a horse, artificially inseminate a cow and surveil the birth of a calf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NI2oe_0dqN2RaB00
Harry stars on E!’s new reality series “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.”

Harry told us that his childhood “glamping” trips with Billy Bob and Jolie offered him a taste of life off the grid — but hardly prepared him for grueling chores he would be assigned on “Ranch Rules.”

“We had the RV and we went to those campsites where you park there. We never actually went on a trail or anything. That’s as far as camping as I’ve gone,” he remembered.

“But it was fun! [Angelina] used to buy us space food [in freeze-dried packets], like space ice cream. We’d go out and we’d pretend that we were out there camping for days.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T0l6o_0dqN2RaB00
Billy Bob and Jolie were married from 2000 to 2003.

“Glamping” is just one of many fond memories Harry has from his time living with Jolie, who was married to Billy Bob from 2000 to 2003. (Nearly two decades after the pair’s divorce, Jolie has maintained close relationships with both father and son.)

“She’s very family-oriented and children-oriented,” Harry said of the movie star, who now shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

“So, when I was younger, it was awesome growing up with someone like her because she loves kids. And then now I can appreciate all the stuff she did for us when we were younger.”

Harry’s mother is former Playboy model Pietra Dawn Cherniak, who also shares 28-year-old son William with Billy Bob. The “Bad Santa” actor wed puppeteer Connie Angland in 2014 and the couple are still together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4FBQ_0dqN2RaB00
Harry is one of eight celebrity kids featured on “Ranch Rules.”

Harry told Page Six that Jolie holds a special place in his heart among Billy Bob’s famous exes — a roster that also includes ex-fiancée Laura Dern.

“[Angie’s] at the top of the list,” he gushed.

“Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

HollywoodLife

Megan Fox’s Romantic History: From 1st Love To Brian Austin Green Split & MGK Engagement

Megan Fox has dated some sultry stars in Hollywood before getting engaged to Machine Gun Kelly — learn all about her dating history here. Megan Fox‘s new romance with rocker Machine Gun Kelly has catapulted her into the spotlight. While the actress, 34, is no stranger to fame and flashing lights, Megan’s usually very private when it comes to her personal life — specifically her romances. Although she spent most of her career with ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, Megan has dated a few notable names in Hollywood. As she and MGK prepare to get married (they announced their engagement on Jan. 12, 2022), relive every one of Megan’s relationships:
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Celebrity Couples Like Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Whose Long Relationships Ended in Short Marriages

Watch: Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years of Marriage. In 2005, Jason Momoa's teenage dream came true. He finally came face to face with Lisa Bonet, his Cosby Show crush, at a jazz club in Hollywood, after which they bonded over grits and pints of Guinness at the 101 Coffee Shop. "And, you know, the rest is history," Momoa told James Corden, regaling the Late Late Show audience with his "anything is f--king possible" love story several years ago.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Tim McGraw’s Best Acting Advice Came From Billy Bob Thornton

When Billy Bob Thornton recently joined the cast of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s new series, 1883, it was a reunion for Tim and Billy Bob. The two worked together on the 2004 movie, Friday Night Lights. Tim said of Billy Bob’s appearance in 1883 as Jim Courtright, “Billy...
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

You Need to See Megan Fox and MGK’s Bath Ritual: Photo

Rest and relaxation! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox just gave a glimpse at their bathtime ritual – and it’s just as over-the-top as you would imagine. The 35-year-old Transformers actress took to Instagram on Monday, January 17, to show off their next-level setup. Not only did they have roses scattered throughout the water, but the newly engaged couple also casually flashed their matching pedicures.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Community Policy