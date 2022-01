Click here to read the full article. Mented Cosmetics has closed a $5 million Series A round led by Corazon Capital and CircleUp Growth Partners. Mented plans to use the capital to build the team and grow distribution with Ulta Beauty, Target and begin international expansion, said KJ Miller, cofounder and chief executive officer. More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 Miller and cofounder Amanda Johnson launched Mented in 2017 with nude lipsticks meant to work across skin tones. The duo raised $1 million that year, becoming the 15th and 16th Black women...

MAKEUP ・ 12 DAYS AGO